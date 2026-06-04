Trent Alexander-Arnold has a new threat on the way for his place at Real Madrid just a year after his move there from Liverpool.

He’s one of five big signings from last summer’s transfer window we’ve picked out as being somewhere in the process of being replaced already…

Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid (Denzel Dumfries)

Okay, technically it’s Dani Carvajal being replaced by Real Madrid at right-back, but the fact they’ve moved for one of the most highly rated right-backs in Europe must have Alexander-Arnold looking over his shoulder.

It’s not been great so far for Trent, has it?

No trophies. No goals. A couple of injuries. And a lifelong affinity with Liverpool shattered.

Now he’s set to fight for his place with Denzel Dumfries, who’ll be arriving in Madrid on the back of a five-year spell with Inter.

Dumfries is 30 now, but will represent stiff competition for Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman had the better season despite playing in fewer games.

Alexander-Arnold only started 14 La Liga games in his debut season. Competition for places at Madrid is to be expected – far more than he ever encountered in his position at Liverpool – but don’t be too surprised if that number doesn’t increase too much next year now he has Dumfries to contend with.

Marcus Rashford at Barcelona (Anthony Gordon)

Rashford is in limbo after the end of a loan spell at Barcelona from Manchester United that he’s been desperate to make permanent.

But Barcelona aren’t sure about paying €30m to use their option to buy. They didn’t mind paying €70m for Anthony Gordon, though. Which is truly baffling.

Rashford could yet stay, in turn making Gordon more of a replacement for Robert Lewandowski – somehow – but for now it looks more like one Englishman replacing another.

It’s not exactly because Rashford didn’t perform for Barcelona. Scoring 14 goals was a decent return. But his value for money is being carefully calculated and Barca now have a way to move forward without him.

Tijjani Reijnders at Manchester City (TBC – Elliot Anderson)

If you were comparing first and lasting impressions from last summer’s signings in the Premier League, there wouldn’t be many with a wider difference than Reijnders.

A goal and an assist on his Premier League debut. Only one more assist and four more goals in the league since – and none since January.

Reijnders now faces an uncertain future while Manchester City vie for one of the most in-demand midfielders: Elliot Anderson.

City would have to spend big to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest but it’s a deal they’re said to be optimistic about.

There’s a big midfield rebuild brewing at the Etihad, which might take a few windows. Bernardo Silva is leaving and Rodri is approaching the last year of his contract, coveted by Real Madrid, but there must be question marks over Reijnders’ future too.

Nick Woltemade at Newcastle United (TBC)

What do *deep breath* Man City, Brentford, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Leeds, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Man Utd, Burnley, Tottenham and Fulham all have in common?

They all had a player higher in the Premier League scoring charts than Newcastle’s top scorer this season.

It’s clearly a massive problem. The season before, only Liverpool had a player higher in the scoring charts than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. Then they bought him. How rude.

Replacing Isak has been a big headache for Newcastle so far. They missed out on several targets and then overspent on their two actual signings: Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Both of their futures could be in doubt this summer if Newcastle are able to find a better striker.

Woltemade was the more expensive signing and at 24, might be easier to shift – but probably not for the price they paid for him themselves.

Alejandro Garnacho at Chelsea (TBC)

Chelsea have a winger problem – after spending hundreds of millions on about 427 wingers.

Garnacho was one of their key additions last summer after losing his way at Manchester United, but reports now suggest he’s up for sale again.

There’s an argument he’s not even the worst winger Chelsea signed last summer, since Jamie Gittens has been way off it too.

But Garnacho was the bigger name and the one Chelsea will pray has more suitors.

In turn, they’ll need to go back to the drawing board to find another winger to sign that they can rely on for once. They’d hope.

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