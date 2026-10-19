Big-six Brighton? Table since Hurzeler took over illustrates sustained Seagulls success

Brighton have made a flying start to the season and the table since they appointed Fabian Hurzeler illustrates that their fine form is no flash in the pan.

The Seagulls sit third in the Premier League table, the closest challengers to Manchester City and Arsenal through the first seven games.

Brighton have scored more goals than anyone else this season, and no one has conceded fewer. Their clean sheet in the 5-0 pummelling of Palace on Sunday was their fifth – the most in the league.

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