2000s net spend table: Arsenal leapfrog Real Madrid, Liverpool 8th, Man Utd top after 2025 summer
Here is a ranking of the top 20 teams with the largest net spend since 2000. Nine Premier League clubs feature.
Figures are via Transfermarkt, which annoyingly deals in Euros. It didn’t make much sense to convert it into sterling because of inflation and all that nonsense.
The 20 lowest net spenders are here…
20) Napoli (Italy)
Expenditure: €1.452n
Income: €1.03bn
Net spend: €-486.73m
Their income hit a billion after selling Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.
19) Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)
Expenditure: €510.96m
Income: €17.99m
Net spend: €-492.97m
That income, though…
18) Inter (Italy)
Expenditure: €2.12bn
Income: €1.62bn
Net spend: €-502.1m
Boy, these guys have been busy, signing 1007 players and selling 1103. Only Atalanta, Cruzeiro, Genoa and Parma have more arrivals. Only Cruzeiro, Genoa and Parma have more departures. Combined, Parma have 2969 transfers. Woah.
17) Aston Villa (England)
Expenditure: €1.4bn
Income: €868.04m
Net spend: €-533.87m
Those PSR concerns all of a sudden make more sense…
16) Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
Expenditure: €602.55m
Income: €54.59m
Net spend: €-547.95m
Cristiano Ronaldo’s side have very little income this century, unsurprisingly.
15) West Ham (England)
Expenditure: €1.51bn
Income: €865.25m
Net spend: €-641.80m
Over half of their expenditure went on terrible strikers. Ish.
14) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
Expenditure: €761.21m
Income: €68.56m
Net spend: €-692.64m
Being so high after only a couple of years showing ambition emphasises the power of the Saudi Arabian riches. But we should see their income rise as players quickly realise they don’t want to keep playing in the Saudi Pro League.
13) Bayern Munich (Germany)
Expenditure: €1.68bn
Income: €959.12m
Net spend: €-725.62m
Pretty good going for three Champions League titles since the turn of the century. Bayern were pretty busy last summer and Newcastle were not, so they leapfrogged them in this ranking.
12) Newcastle United (England)
Expenditure: €1.63bn
Income: €858.53m
Net spend: €-775.65m
We’re not sure the PIF era is going as people thought it would. That first transfer window in January 2022 sold us a dream.
11) AC Milan (Italy)
Expenditure: €2.02bn
Income: €1.13bn
Net spend: €-884.20m
Milan were busy, busy in the summer but their net spend barely moved.
10) Barcelona (Spain)
Expenditure: €2.54bn
Income: €1.88bn
Net spend: €-950.80m
It’s surprising they are not in the top five, given the fact that they are crippled financially thanks to a number of stupidly expensive signings.
9) Juventus (Italy)
Expenditure: €2.83bn
Income: €1.88bn
Net spend: €-957.59m
Is Juventus the richest Old Lady in the world?
8) Liverpool (England)
Expenditure: €2.51bn
Income: €1.45bn
Net spend: €-1,065.17m
FSG out.
7) Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Expenditure: €2.28bn
Income: €1.15bn
Net spend: €-1,126.22m
Look at Spurs rolling with the big boys. Surely they have some trophies to show for it, right? Right? Well, yes, they do now, as it goes.
6) Real Madrid (Spain)
Expenditure: €2.66bn
Income: €1.43bn
Net spend: €-1,231.65m
Real Madrid do not tend to get big fees for players as the natural end goal for them.
5) Arsenal (England)
Expenditure: €2.26bn
Income: €910.58m
Net spend: €-1,350.54m
Arsenal placed 14th with a net spend of €-280.98m between 00/01 and 17/18 – the season Arsene Wenger left. They broke the €2bn barrier in the 2025 summer transfer window.
4) Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Expenditure: €2.67bn
Income: €1.13bn
Net spend: €-1,535.82m
All of that lucrative spending and the drama of having superstar after superstar finally paid off when PSG got their filthy paws on the Champions League trophy in May.
3) Chelsea (England)
Expenditure: €4.23bn
Income: €2.31bn
Net spend: €-1,920.65m
It takes some doing to top Chelsea, yet there are two Premier League clubs that have. Incredible stuff.
2) Manchester City (England)
Expenditure: €3.22bn
Income: €1.28bn
Net spend: €-1,943.58m
City bought their success and really do not care. Well, they might if they are found g-g-g-guilty.
1) Manchester United (England)
Expenditure: €2.98bn
Income: €1.03m
Net spend: €-1,945.19m
They are horrible when it comes to signing players. Oh, and when it comes to selling them. Man Utd hit the billion milestone for player sales in the summer.
