Here is a ranking of the top 20 teams with the largest net spend since 2000. Nine Premier League clubs feature.

Figures are via Transfermarkt, which annoyingly deals in Euros. It didn’t make much sense to convert it into sterling because of inflation and all that nonsense.

20) Napoli (Italy)

Expenditure: €1.452n

Income: €1.03bn

Net spend: €-486.73m

Their income hit a billion after selling Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.

19) Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

Expenditure: €510.96m

Income: €17.99m

Net spend: €-492.97m

That income, though…

18) Inter (Italy)

Expenditure: €2.12bn

Income: €1.62bn

Net spend: €-502.1m

Boy, these guys have been busy, signing 1007 players and selling 1103. Only Atalanta, Cruzeiro, Genoa and Parma have more arrivals. Only Cruzeiro, Genoa and Parma have more departures. Combined, Parma have 2969 transfers. Woah.

17) Aston Villa (England)

Expenditure: €1.4bn

Income: €868.04m

Net spend: €-533.87m

Those PSR concerns all of a sudden make more sense…

16) Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Expenditure: €602.55m

Income: €54.59m

Net spend: €-547.95m

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side have very little income this century, unsurprisingly.

15) West Ham (England)

Expenditure: €1.51bn

Income: €865.25m

Net spend: €-641.80m

Over half of their expenditure went on terrible strikers. Ish.

14) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Expenditure: €761.21m

Income: €68.56m

Net spend: €-692.64m

Being so high after only a couple of years showing ambition emphasises the power of the Saudi Arabian riches. But we should see their income rise as players quickly realise they don’t want to keep playing in the Saudi Pro League.

13) Bayern Munich (Germany)

Expenditure: €1.68bn

Income: €959.12m

Net spend: €-725.62m

Pretty good going for three Champions League titles since the turn of the century. Bayern were pretty busy last summer and Newcastle were not, so they leapfrogged them in this ranking.

12) Newcastle United (England)

Expenditure: €1.63bn

Income: €858.53m

Net spend: €-775.65m

We’re not sure the PIF era is going as people thought it would. That first transfer window in January 2022 sold us a dream.

11) AC Milan (Italy)

Expenditure: €2.02bn

Income: €1.13bn

Net spend: €-884.20m

Milan were busy, busy in the summer but their net spend barely moved.

10) Barcelona (Spain)

Expenditure: €2.54bn

Income: €1.88bn

Net spend: €-950.80m

It’s surprising they are not in the top five, given the fact that they are crippled financially thanks to a number of stupidly expensive signings.

9) Juventus (Italy)

Expenditure: €2.83bn

Income: €1.88bn

Net spend: €-957.59m

Is Juventus the richest Old Lady in the world?

8) Liverpool (England)

Expenditure: €2.51bn

Income: €1.45bn

Net spend: €-1,065.17m

FSG out.

7) Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Expenditure: €2.28bn

Income: €1.15bn

Net spend: €-1,126.22m

Look at Spurs rolling with the big boys. Surely they have some trophies to show for it, right? Right? Well, yes, they do now, as it goes.

6) Real Madrid (Spain)

Expenditure: €2.66bn

Income: €1.43bn

Net spend: €-1,231.65m

Real Madrid do not tend to get big fees for players as the natural end goal for them.

5) Arsenal (England)

Expenditure: €2.26bn

Income: €910.58m

Net spend: €-1,350.54m

Arsenal placed 14th with a net spend of €-280.98m between 00/01 and 17/18 – the season Arsene Wenger left. They broke the €2bn barrier in the 2025 summer transfer window.

4) Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Expenditure: €2.67bn

Income: €1.13bn

Net spend: €-1,535.82m

All of that lucrative spending and the drama of having superstar after superstar finally paid off when PSG got their filthy paws on the Champions League trophy in May.

3) Chelsea (England)

Expenditure: €4.23bn

Income: €2.31bn

Net spend: €-1,920.65m

It takes some doing to top Chelsea, yet there are two Premier League clubs that have. Incredible stuff.

2) Manchester City (England)

Expenditure: €3.22bn

Income: €1.28bn

Net spend: €-1,943.58m

City bought their success and really do not care. Well, they might if they are found g-g-g-guilty.

1) Manchester United (England)

Expenditure: €2.98bn

Income: €1.03m

Net spend: €-1,945.19m

They are horrible when it comes to signing players. Oh, and when it comes to selling them. Man Utd hit the billion milestone for player sales in the summer.

