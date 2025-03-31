It is unclear what, if any, punishments Man City could face.

Two years on from Manchester City first being charged with breaching Financial Fair Play rules and it has been reported that a verdict could arrive any day now.

The details of the case have been largely kept secret, meaning predictions on what punishment, if any, City may face have varied from a slap on the wrist all the way up to relegation from the Football League.

But what about punishments that have been handed out in the past? These are the biggest point deductions in English football history:

Leeds United – 15 points

The 00s saw Leeds in the midst of a financial crisis with large loans taken out under chairman Peter Ridsdale.

As is often the way with football, borrowing became more and more of a problem and by the time Ken Bates took over in 2005, the club were in trouble.

They were relegated from the Championship under Dennis Wise, pushing the club into administration and as a result, they were handed a 10-point deduction in May 2007.

But later that summer, HMRC challenged Leeds’ Company Voluntary Agreement (a plan approved by the creditors) and Leeds were docked 15 points by the Football League.

Wise had the team in the play-off spots but departed in January to join Newcastle and become their director of football, something that did not greatly please manager Kevin Keegan.

Leeds would go on to lose the play-off final under the management of Simon Grayson.

Bournemouth and Rotherham United – 17 points

The summer of 2008 was a busy time for the Football League with two clubs handed 17-point deductions.

One of those was Bournemouth, who failed to leave administration with a Company Voluntary Agreement which came just a year after they had lost 10 points for entering it in the first place.

But a fresh-faced Eddie Howe joined midway through the season and did an excellent job to guide the team to safety, nine clear of the drop zone.

In the same summer, Rotherham also failed to acquire a Company Voluntary Agreement and were hit with the same penalty.

They too survived, finishing 14th in League Two on 58 points; had they not been docked any points, they would have made the play-offs.

Derby County – 21 points

Wayne Rooney’s managerial career may not be going the way he planned but his first job at Derby saw him pick up plenty of plaudits in what was a more than tough situation.

Circling the financial drain for a number of years, Mel Morris’ poor ownership of Derby led to a financial hole they could not dig themselves out of.

The Rams entered administration ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, giving them a 12-point penalty, before they lost a further nine in November due to financial irregularities.

Rooney, flanked by assistant Liam Rosenior, put up a fight but finished 23 points from safety.

Luton Town – 30 points

July is often a time of optimism for football fans but in the summer of 2008, Luton Town fans were feeling anything but.

The Hatters were handed an astonishing 30-point deduction by the Football League meaning their relegation was all but confirmed before a ball had even been kicked.

The reason for the penalty was two-fold. Luton lost 10 points due to illegal payments to agents and an additional 20 for not leaving administration in the correct fashion as they failed to secure an insolvency agreement that satisfied HMRC.

In fairness to the club, they won 13 games that year and ended on 26 points but it was not enough to prevent their relegation to the Conference.

Remarkably, just 14 years after their relegation was confirmed, they were playing in the Premier League for the first time.

