Spurs are responsible for three of the five biggest Premier League overpays so far this summer, but not the most apparently egregious.

It is not necessarily a bad thing to ‘overpay’ for a player – last summer produced a mixed list – but it is an interesting snapshot of a buying club’s desperation, a selling club’s strong negotiating position, a player’s contract length and a number of other factors, including whether Roberto De Zerbi’s needs have been satisfied.

These are the biggest overpays of the Premier League summer so far, according to our lovely friends at Transfemarkt.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Spurs overpaid by £13.5m

(Transfermarkt valuation of £38.5m and transfer fee of £52m)

There were said to be ‘irreconcilable differences’ between Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton owner Tony Bloom ‘about how the club should operate in the transfer market’, but the pair were in unanimous agreement two years after their split.

De Zerbi and Bloom concurred that Spurs should pay whatever it costs. The former can thus continue to build and mould the squad he wants at absurd expense, while the latter lands another quite ridiculous transfer win.

It matters not to De Zerbi that Van Hecke was entering the final 12 months of his Brighton contract. He is “someone I know very well from our time together at Brighton, a strong, intelligent centre-back who is brave in possession and plays with personality”.

And considering Spurs have extracted a weird record fee from Brighton for a defender who never even played for them, both clubs can point to some mutual back-scratching that doesn’t carry anything like the air of those absurd PSR deals a couple of years ago.

Marco Palestra – Chelsea overpaid by £17.1m

(Transfermarkt valuation of £29.9m and transfer fee of £47m)

The title of most expensive Italian defender ever might once have evoked thoughts of either rugged, no-nonsense types or stylish, long-haired, unrufflable rogues. But in 2026 it translates to a wing-back with two Azzurri caps and a single full season of professional football.

Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane deserves credit for beautifying what does look to be a considerable Chelsea surcharge, calling Palestra “handsome even when he runs” and saying “he looks like a panther, like a leopard,” during a productive loan as the Serie A Defender of the Year in 2025/26.

But Chelsea have paid the rough equivalent of about £1m for each of Palestra’s senior career league appearances. He only played for Atalanta 15 times and they have made a killing by cashing in on Xabi Alonso’s first Blues signing.

Sandro Tonali – Spurs overpaid by £24.2m

(Transfermarkt valuation of £68.3m and transfer fee of £92.5m)

Let this be a lesson to Premier League clubs: never ignore the January transfer window, appoint Igor Tudor on the pretence that safety is assured and then panic upon the realisation it most certainly isn’t.

De Zerbi rejected Spurs at least twice before taking the bait and played it perfectly, to the extent he had them over perhaps the world’s largest barrel by March.

The details of the transfer promises made to the Italian back then are unknown, but the proof of them has been laid bare in the opening weeks of an already absurd summer window.

It doesn’t bear thinking how far Daniel Levy would have dragged out negotiations over Tonali, but this iteration of Spurs forewent the potential £500 deadline-day discount to ensure the capture of a player the club which finished five places above them this past season didn’t really want to sell.

In doing so, the Big Six was eternally solidified.

Mateus Fernandes – Spurs overpaid by £42.3m

(Transfermarkt valuation of £42.7m and transfer fee of £85m)

Then again, is this not just par for the course now, particularly in central midfield?

Elliot Anderson – Manchester City overpaid by £51.9m

(Transfermarkt valuation of £64.1m and transfer fee of £116m)

There is a bar-setting transfer every summer, a move around which all others are based. That honour has been bestowed upon Anderson in 2026.

The record £116m fee Manchester City have agreed to pay Nottingham Forest has been cited in updates over Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola, and is the barometer against which any other valuation before or since must be measured this summer.

In truth, it includes a great many particular transfer taxes: the English Tax, the Manchester City Tax, the Premier League Tax, the Midfielder Tax, the World Cup Tax and the Evangelos Marinakis Tax, to name but a few.

Manchester United also had to be sufficiently scared away before Enzo Maresca was delivered a statement signing to herald his Etihad era.