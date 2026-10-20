He who spends the most invariably fails hardest

Only five teams in Premier League history have spent the most money and won the title in the same season – the worst finish came in the ’90s.

Manchester City should challenge that low bar when all is said and done.

1992/93

The biggest spenders: Blackburn

The spend: £8.46m

The signings: Alan Shearer, Duncan Shearer, Kevin Gallacher, Frank Talia, Patrik Andersson, Stuart Ripley, Graeme Le Saux, Nicky Marker, Simon Ireland, Wayne Burnett, Henning Berg, Lee Makel, Tim Sherwood

The biggest signing: Alan Shearer (£3.4m, Southampton)

The finish: 4th

Manchester United won the inaugural Premier League title after a seasonal spend of £2.3m, comprised of fees for Eric Cantona (£1.2m), Dion Dublin (£1m) and the great Pat McGibbon (£100k).

Blackburn, Tottenham (£4.7m), Liverpool (£4.4m) and Sheffield Wednesday (£2.4m) all spent more.

1993/94

The biggest spenders: Blackburn

The spend: £8.5m

The signings: Tim Flowers, David Batty, Ian Pearce, Paul Warhurst, Paul Harford, Andy Morrison

The biggest signing: David Batty (£2.75m, Leeds)

The finish: 2nd

Blackburn benefited from Jack Walker’s millions once more, although third-placed Newcastle (£5.1m) pushed them close.

Rovers would have spent even more in summer 1993 had Manchester United not beaten them to the British-record signing of Roy Keane (£3.75m). That was the only signing Alex Ferguson’s champions made in their successful first title defence.

1994/95

The biggest spenders: Everton

The spend: £10.9m

The signings: Earl Barrett, Duncan Ferguson, David Burrows, Daniel Amokachi, Vinny Samways

The biggest signing: Duncan Ferguson (£4m, Rangers)

The finish: 15th

And you assumed Blackburn would complete this most obscure of hat-tricks. Kenny Dalglish spent £6.5m on Chris Sutton and Jeff Kenna to finally deliver the Premier League title to Ewood Park, but they were blown out of the water by Everton.

The Toffees are perennial proof that money does not guarantee success: they spent more than anyone in the 1994/95 season, only to finish below Sheffield Wednesday and five points off relegation.

1995/96

The biggest spenders: Newcastle

The spend: £24.5m

The signings: Shaka Hislop, Les Ferdinand, David Batty, David Ginola, Warren Barton, Darren Huckerby, Faustino Asprilla

The biggest signing: Faustino Asprilla (£6.7m, Parma)

The finish: 2nd

Faustino Asprilla arrived in February 1996 and infamously did not cost the Magpies the title, while Les Ferdinand (£4m) and David Ginola (£2.5m) also joined the party.

Everton (£11.9m) splashed the cash again, this time finishing sixth, while Arsenal (£12.25m) and Liverpool (£13m) came fifth and third respectively.

Manchester United signed two players all season, both goalkeepers in Nick Culkin and Tony Coton. Wimbledon (£125k) were the only club to spend less (£750k) than the champions.

1996/97

The biggest spenders: Newcastle

The spend: £17.5m

The signings: Alan Shearer, Des Hamilton

The biggest signing: Alan Shearer (£15m, Blackburn)

The finish: 2nd

Only two players joined as Newcastle attempted to make the final step from runners-up to champions, but one of them was the most expensive in the world.

An unborn Erling Haaland scoffed and raised an eyebrow at Shearer’s return of 25 Premier League goals as the Magpies again missed out to Manchester United (£7.6m), who spent less than Aston Villa (£12.7m) and relegated Middlesbrough (£11.2m).

1997/98

The biggest spenders: Newcastle

The spend: £24.65m

The signings: Paddy Kelly, Shay Given, Temuri Ketsbaia, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Stuart Pearce, Alessandro Pistone, Brian Pinas, John Barnes, Ian Rush, Carlos Gonzalez, Ralf Keidel, Paul Dalglish, David Terrier, Andreas Andersson, Andy Griffin, Gary Speed, James Coppinger, Paul Robinson, Stephen Glass, Nikos Dabizas

The biggest signing: Gary Speed (£5.5m, Everton)

The finish: 13th

That’s a lot of players. It’s also a lot of money. Newcastle used to be so fun when it came to transfers. Arsenal pushed them closest in that respect, spending £16.75m en route to their first Premier League title. And we have no truck with net spend on this list.

1998/99

The biggest spenders: Manchester United

The spend: £29.35m

The signings: Jaap Stam, Russell Best, Jesper Blomqvist, John O’Shea, Dwight Yorke, Bojan Djordjic

The biggest signing: Dwight Yorke (£12.6m, Aston Villa)

The finish: 1st

Finally. It took until the seventh season of Premier League football for the campaign’s highest spenders to emerge as (Treble) champions. Newcastle (£27.55m) obviously spent all of the money again, only to finish 13th again. Neat trick.

1999/2000

The biggest spenders: Liverpool

The spend: £35.9m

The signings: Sami Hyypia, Titi Camara, Sander Westerveld, Stephane Henchoz, Dietmar Hamann, Vladimir Smicer, Emile Heskey, Erik Meijer, Jon Newby

The biggest signing: Emile Heskey (£11m, Leicester)

The finish: 4th

After going briefly transfer-mad the previous season, champions Manchester United (£10m) scaled their business back considerably. Coventry (£16.45m) spent more.

2000/01

The biggest spenders: Leeds

The spend: £48.7m

The signings: Olivier Dacourt, Mark Viduka, Dominic Matteo, Jacob Burns, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane

The biggest signing: Rio Ferdinand (£18m, West Ham)

The finish: 4th

Arsenal spent £35m to finish second, while Chelsea stumped up a bill of £34.1m to come sixth.

A world-record fee for a defender of £18m could not lift Leeds any higher than fourth, 12 points behind Manchester United. The Red Devils spent £8.7m on Fabien Barthez in May 2000, and nothing more.

2001/02

The biggest spenders: Manchester United

The spend: £58.6m

The signings: Roy Carroll, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron, Laurent Blanc, Diego Forlan, Luke Steele

The biggest signing: Juan Sebastián Verón (£29.1m, Lazio)

The finish: 3rd

Manchester United spent more money than anyone, but Arsenal (£29.15m) won the Premier League title. Who came second behind United in terms of money spent? Promoted Fulham (£32.3m), obviously.

2002/03

The biggest spenders: Manchester United

The spend: £30.6m

The signings: Rio Ferdinand, Ricardo

The biggest signing: Rio Ferdinand (£29.1m)

The finish: 1st

Manchester United spent £30.6m to finish first. Manchester City spent £30.25m to finish ninth.

2003/04

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £121.5m

The signings: Jurgen Macho, Marco Ambrosio, Glen Johnson, Geremi, Wayne Bridge, Damien Duff, Joe Cole, Juan Sebastian Veron, Adrian Mutu, Alexey Smertin, Hernán Crespo, Neil Sullivan, Claude Makelele, Scott Parker

The biggest signing: Damien Duff (£17m, Blackburn)

The finish: 2nd

Oh look, Chelsea have some money. Arsenal invincibled their way to the title off the back of a £1.75m summer spend – although they spent a further £10.5m on Jose Antonio Reyes in January and £3m on Robin van Persie in April.

2004/05

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £94.45m

The signings: Paulo Ferreira, Petr Cech, Arjen Robben, Mateja Kezman, Didier Drogba, Tiago, Ricardo Carvalho, Nuno Morais, Jiri Jarosik

The biggest signing: Didier Drogba (£24m, Marseille)

The finish: 1st

If at first you don’t quite succeed, spend another metric sh*t ton and employ a better manager.

2005/06

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £54.4m

The signings: Asier del Horno, Lassana Diarra, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Michael Essien, Maniche

The biggest signing: Michael Essien (£24.4m, Lyon)

The finish: 1st

Liverpool celebrated becoming European champions in the most frugal way possible: by spending £27.35m, and making Peter Crouch (£7m) their most expensive buy of the summer. Newcastle enjoyed some ’90s nostalgia by parting with £38.3m.

2006/07

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £56.5m

The signings: Michael Ballack, Salomon Kalou, Andriy Shevchenko, John Obi Mikel, Khalid Boulahrouz, Ashley Cole

The biggest signing: Andriy Shevchenko (£30.8m)

The finish: 2nd

Chelsea definitely spent more money than 18 Premier League clubs in 2006/07. But no-one has a bloody clue how much Pards splashed on Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano at West Ham. Champions Man United? They just bought a Michael Carrick and 20 years ago that was plenty enough.

2007/08

The biggest spenders: Liverpool

The spend: £69.3m

The signings: Andriy Voronin, Yossi Benayoun, Fernando Torres, Ryan Babel, Lucas, Charles Itandje, Krisztian Nemeth, Nikolay Mihaylov, Emiliano Insua, Ryan Crowther, Sebastian Leto, Damien Plessis, Martin Skrtel, Javier Mascherano

The biggest signing: Fernando Torres (£20m, Atletico Madrid)

The finish: 4th

On only four occasions have Liverpool been the highest spenders in a single Premier League season. Tottenham (£57.5m) also loosened the purse strings a little, while Manchester United won the title and Champions League on the back of a £51.8m squad investment.

2008/09

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £119.35m

The signings: Jô, Tal Ben Haim, Vincent Kompany, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Pablo Zabaleta, Gláuber, Robinho, Wayne Bridge, Craig Bellamy, Nigel de Jong, Shay Given

The biggest signing: Robinho (£32.5m, Real Madrid)

The finish: 10th

With Liverpool (£38.3m), Manchester United (£37.75m), Arsenal (£32.5m) and Chelsea (£24.6m) all electing to leave the transfer window ajar, Manchester City decided to completely legally sneak in.

The aforementioned quartet obviously comprised the top four, while City finished tenth.

2009/10

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £125.5m

The signings: Gareth Barry, Roque Santa Cruz, Stuart Taylor, Carlos Tevez, Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Touré, Sylvinho, Joleon Lescott, Patrick Vieira, Adam Johnson

The biggest signing: Carlos Tevez (£25.5m, MSI)

The finish: 5th

Manchester City broke the £100m barrier – and a truly hilarious amount of rules along the way – for the second season running.

The closest club in terms of seasonal transfer spend was Aston Villa (£35m), followed by Sunderland (£34.5m). And just look at them now. Chelsea spent £26m on their way to the title, £18m of which went on Yuri Zhirkov.

2010/11

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £152m

The signings: Jerome Boateng, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mario Balotelli, James Milner, Edin Dzeko

The biggest signing: Edin Džeko (£27m, Wolfsburg)

The finish: 3rd

Chelsea spent £100.8m in an attempt to defend their Premier League title. Manchester United spent £23.8m to wrestle it from their grasp. To repeat: money doesn’t guarantee success.

2011/12

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £79.2m

The signings: Thibaut Courtois, Oriol Romeu, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata, Ulises Davila, Raul Meireles, Sam Hutchinson, Kenneth Omeruo, Gary Cahill, Lucas Piazon, Patrick Bamford, Kevin de Bruyne

The biggest signing: Juan Mata (£23.5m, Valencia)

The finish: 6th

It may have delivered an underwhelming Premier League season, but the consolation was a Champions League trophy and FA Cup. Manchester City won a title – which ought to be reallocated soon – with a £76m spend.

2012/13

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £86.1m

The signings: Lamisha Musonda, Charly Musonda, Tika Musonda, Andreas Christensen, Marko Marin, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Oscar, Cesar Azpilicueta, Victor Moses, Wallace, Demba Ba

The biggest signing: Eden Hazard (£32m, Lille)

The finish: 3rd

A similar spend, another European trophy, and a slightly improved Premier League finish. All thanks to Rafael Benitez.

2013/14

The biggest spenders: Tottenham

The spend: £109m

The signings: Paulinho, Nacer Chadli, Roberto Soldado, Etienne Capoue, Vlad Chiricheș, Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela

The biggest signing: Erik Lamela (£30m, Roma)

The finish: 6th

“Look at Tottenham…[when] you spend over £100m you’d expect to be challenging for the league.” Brendan’s words, not ours. Tottenham outspent Chelsea by a mere £500k, but neither could keep the pace of Manchester City (£90.9m) or Liverpool (£44.8m).

2014/15

The biggest spenders: Manchester United

The spend: £147.2m

The signings: Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Rojo, Angel di Maria, Daley Blind, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Víctor Valdes, Sadiq El Fitouri

The biggest signing: Angel di Maria (£59.7m, Real Madrid)

The finish: 4th

“Look at Tottenham…[when] you spend over £100m you’d expect to be challenging for the league.” Brendan’s words, not ours. Liverpool (£117m) might have expected more than sixth place. Manchester United (£147.2m) were the only club to spend more, and soared into fourth. Chelsea’s £108.6m spend delivered a title.

2015/16

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £149.6m

The signings: Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Otamendi, Patrick Roberts, Fabian Delph, Enes Unal, Anthony Caceres, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Sobrino, Luke Brattan

The biggest signing: Kevin de Bruyne (£55m, Wolfsburg)

The finish: 4th

Leicester (£41.9m) spent less than relegated Norwich (£42m), Aston Villa (£55.9m) and Newcastle (£90.65m) to win hearts and far less importantly a title.

2016/17

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £171.5m

The signings: Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leroy Sane, Marlos Moreno, John Stones, Claudio Bravo, Gabriel Jesus

The biggest signing: John Stones (£47.5m, Everton)

The finish: 3rd

“This season it’s very important to understand that it’s not always about who spends more money who wins,” said Antonio Conte. Chelsea taught the Manchester clubs a lesson, winning the title after spending a pittance (£117.2m) in comparison to City and United (£145.3m).

2017/18

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £278.7m

The signings: Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Douglas Luiz, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Olarenwaju Kayode, Aymeric Laporte, Jack Harrison

The biggest signing: Aymeric Laporte (£57m, Athletic Bilbao)

The finish: 1st

The three biggest spenders in the Premier League that season were Manchester City, Chelsea (£237.9m) and Everton (£197.6m). That is truly the most mixed of bags. It was only the fifth season out of 26 in which the club that spent the most money won the title. Go figure.

2018/19

The biggest spenders: Liverpool

The spend: £165.45m

The signings: Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson

The biggest signing: Alisson (£56m, Roma)

The finish: 2nd

There is an asterisk, with Chelsea’s £186.1m spend including the £57.5m January signing of Christian Pulisic, who did not actually join the club until the summer of 2019.

Leicester (£102.6m) also make the podium, but Liverpool pretty much bridged a 25-point gap to Manchester City (£70.25m) with some quite ridiculous money. Obviously, net spend blah blah blah.

2019/20

The biggest spenders: Manchester United

The spend: £192.6m

The signings: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James

The biggest signing: Harry Maguire (£80m, Leicester City)

The finish: 3rd

For the first time in five years, Manchester United were the biggest spenders – with a very similar result. Champions Liverpool (who did nothing of financial note until January) actually spent less than every club barring Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

That Aston Villa (£143.19m) were fourth on the spending list should be a source of embarrassment after barely avoiding relegation. Bloody PSR.

2020/21

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £222.5m

The signings: Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy

The biggest signing: Kai Havertz (£72m, Bayer Leverkusen)

The finish: 4th

Frank Lampard paid with his job after failing to mount anything close to a title challenge with title challenge money while Manchester City cruised to the title on a modest spend of £160m. Leeds and Aston Villa both spent more than Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool.

2021/22

The biggest spenders: Arsenal

The spend: £150.66m

The signings: Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares

The biggest signing: Ben White (£52m, Brighton)

The finish: 5th

There was clearly some considerable improvement at Arsenal, even if Gary Neville could not see the joined-up thinking in them being the highest spenders in a Premier League season for the first time ever.

Manchester United and Manchester City made up the podium, with only the latter getting any real value for money.

2022/23

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £540.1m

The signings: Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Benoit Badiashile, Kalidou Koulibaly, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Gabriel Slonina

The biggest signing: Enzo Fernandez (£106.8m, Benfica)

The finish: 12th

Remember when Roman Abramovich’s forced departure was going to herald a new era of, if not quite austerity, then certainly something a bit more normal at Chelsea? Great days. Instead, Todd Boehly, absolutely giddy on his own brilliance in working out the Konami cheat code for beating FFP (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, eight-year amortisation deals), bought absolutely every single footballer he could lay his hands on and still ended up with a hologram of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the only recognised striker in the squad.

It did not end well.

2023/24

The biggest spenders: Chelsea

The spend: £400m

The signings: Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Deivid Washington, Ângelo, Djordje Petrovic.

The biggest signing: Moises Caicedo (£100m, Brighton).

The finish: 6th

Because buying all of the footballers worked so very well the season before, Chelsea tried it again.

Mauricio Pochettino became the latest Chelsea manager to struggle with a bloated squad and in the end the injured Lavia was joined by Ugochukwu and Washington in playing almost no Premier League football. And then Chelsea axed Pochettino because he dared to suggest that maybe, just maybe, he should have some say in transfers.

2024/25

The biggest spenders: Brighton

The spend: £234.4m

The signings: Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouye, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu, Diego Gomez, Eiran Cashin, Stefanos Tzimas.

The biggest signing: Georginio Rutter (£40m, Leeds).

The finish: 8th

The Seagulls saved up all the pocket money Chelsea had sent them over the years to become the first non-Big Six biggest seasonal spenders since Leeds in the early 2000s.

And it could be argued that the fruits of that financial labour were not immediately obvious, taking Brighton from 11th to consecutive 8th-placed finishes. But when they win the title let it be remembered that the foundations were laid here.

2025/26

The biggest spenders: Liverpool

The spend: £439.8m

The signings: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak.

The biggest signing: Alexander Isak (£125m, Newcastle).

The finish: 5th

Jamie Carragher feared it could eventually be seen as “arguably the worst transfer window we’ve probably seen in Premier League history” without any improvement on a first year which helped get Arne Slot sacked.

“I think we did great business,” the Dutchman said soon after the window closed, pointing to the near-£200m or so Liverpool raked in through sales. Net spend chat remains undefeated.

2026/27

The biggest spenders: Manchester City

The spend: £451.33m

The signings: Mathys Detourbet, Elliot Anderson, Pierce Charles, Jeremy Monga, Geronimo Rulli, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan, Iliman Ndiaye and Enzo Fernandez.

The biggest signing: Enzo Fernandez (£125m, Chelsea).

The finish: ?

No club has ever spent more in a single transfer window. No club has ever been found guilty of £830m worth of cheating over the course of a decade either, perhaps not coincidentally.