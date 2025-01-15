The January transfer window is warming up with records tumbling and a few Premier League clubs including Spurs among the biggest spenders in the world.

The biggest-spending clubs in the world this January

10) Brighton – £11m

Insert joke about Chelsea septupling the Seagulls’ investment within the year on the remarkably versatile, young and South American Diego Gomez, who follows in the promising footsteps of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as a January signing for Brighton.

9) Monaco – £11m

Another solitary signing thus far, with Arsenal academy graduate Mika Biereth arriving from Sturm Graz with the express hope of “continuing the legacy of the strikers who have played here”. He probably means Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry as opposed to Guido Carrillo.

8) San Diego FC – £11.6m

Ahead of their first season in MLS, San Diego have been inevitably quite busy compiling a team containing Paddy McNair but the majority of their budget has been blown on 29-year-old forward Hirving Lozano of PSV fame.

7) FC Cincinnati – £14.9m

The overall MLS transfer record was broken by Cincy for Kevin Denkey, the Belgian Pro League top scorer who also made his mark in the Conference League for Cercle Brugge. Among their other additions thus far is Luca Orellano.

6) Tottenham – £15.8m

Ange Postecoglou – if he manages to keep hold of his job – has a large, goalscoring, teenage centre-half lined up for the future but Tottenham’s pressing need for immediate uninjured numbers has seen the impressive keeper Antonin Kinsky and another young forward Min-hyeok Yang come through the door.

5) Wolves – £16.7m

It was expected that Gary O’Neil would be belatedly supported in the transfer market after being thoroughly exposed by a brutal transfer policy which saw Wolves sell their biggest assets and reinvest a fraction of those funds on young but desperately unpolished talents. Vitor Pereira has instead been given the pleasure of working with whatever the owners give him and centre-half Emmanuel Agbadou is a fine start.

4) Aston Villa – £21.1m

No club in the world has spent more on a single signing in the January 2025 transfer window than Villa, who sensed a Donyell Malen-shaped hole in their attack and duly reimbursed Borussia Dortmund to fill it.

3) Como – £24.4m

Cesc Fabregas would really rather not be relegated from Serie A, thank you very much. That particular trapdoor is foreboding enough for Maxence Caqueret, Assane Diao and Jean Butez to be drafted in from Lyon, Real Betis and Royal Antwerp respectively; now just to definitely reunite Marcus Rashford with Dele.

2) Palmeiras – £24.8m

One of the most expensive deals in Brazilian league history saw Paulinho swap Atletico Mineiro for reigning champions Palmeiras with some FIFA ego-stroking his apparent main motivation, calling next summer’s revamped and “irresistible” Club World Cup “the biggest club tournament in the world”. Facundo Torres cost a pretty penny too.

1) Rennes – £28.6m

The fear of Ligue Un relegation has sparked Rennes into transfer action, bringing Seko Fofana back from Saudi Arabia before Brice Samba traded in his Lens captaincy for a move down the table.

MORE TRANSFER COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2025 January transfer window

👉 Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Spurs overtake Arsenal in January