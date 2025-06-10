Chelsea are leading the way in the spending stakes.

Chelsea are bidding to be the world’s biggest spenders in the summer window for the fourth consecutive season, though Manchester City and Liverpool are both expected to compete.

All fees and figures are taken from Transfermarkt. The 20 biggest deals of the summer are here.

10) Tottenham – £30.33m

The new Tottenham boss will inherit a permanent switch for Kevin Danso as well as 18-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic.

9) Manchester City – £31m

That’s the price of a Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves and it feels like a bargain. They will leapfrog a few other clubs when they sign Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to complete some sexy business before the Club World Cup.

8) Inter Milan – £31.6m

Luis Henrique has arrived from Marseille and Petar Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb as the beaten Champions League finalists try to inject some much-needed youth.

7) Liverpool – £33.7m

They idle down on the list after the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and a new third-choice goalkeeper, but they will catapult to the top if they pull off the British record transfer of Florian Wirtz.

6) Burnley – £35.22m

Last season’s loans have been made permanent, with Bashir Humphreys the most expensive of the quartet. Now to persuade somebody not already in Burnley to sign for Burnley…

5) West Ham – £35.4m

Penny for the thoughts of Graham Potter, who inherited the ‘loan with obligation to buy’ deal that is Jean-Clair Todibo.

4) Real Madrid – £58.5m

They have dropped £50m on Dean Huijsen and £8.5m on a few weeks of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Welcome to the big time, Xabi Alonso.

3) Juventus – £62.27m

Every penny has so far been spent on making loan signings permanent, with Nico Gonzalez their most expensive purchase.

2) Manchester United – £62.5m

They have completed the most expensive transfer of the summer so far with the capture of Wolves maverick Matheus Cunha, with Bryan Mbeumo likely to follow. We’re not sure where all this money is coming from…

1) Chelsea – £102.6m

They were the top spenders in the summers of 2024, 2023 and 2022 and they are well on their way to making it a quadruple in 2025 thanks to pre-arranged moves for Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez. Throw in the £30m signing of Liam Delap and the Blues are already making very expensive waves.