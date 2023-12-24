‘Bit of Rooney, bit of Tevez’ – Neville admits three-goal PL striker ‘hasn’t got instinct’ despite praise

Gary Neville feels there is a “bit of Rooney, bit of Tevez” in Gabriel Jesus, but while the pundit “loves” him, he feels he “hasn’t got that instinct in front of goal.”

Jesus has had a good Premier League career up to this point. He’s scored 70 goals and provided 40 assists in 198 games with Manchester City and Arsenal.

He won four league titles with City, along with four League Cups and an FA Cup. He largely played as the second option to Sergio Aguero, but was clearly very handy in City’s successes.

Now at Arsenal, he could soon be in line for more honours. The Gunners finished second in the league last season, and top the table at Christmas this term.

Neville has likened the striker to Premier League greats Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez, but suggested he doesn’t have the goalscoring attributes of a star striker.

“I actually love Jesus, I really love him, honestly,” Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“I think he’s a brilliant player. I’d love to play with him; he’s got a bit of Rooney in him, he’s got a bit of Tevez in him, he’s got a bit of everything, but he hasn’t got that instinct in front of goal and sometimes he’s everywhere you don’t want him.”

Jesus’ stature is not dissimilar to the pair mentioned by Neville, and he has to be tenacious given his size, which may be where the comparison comes from. However, the pundit is right that Jesus does not have the same instincts.

Rooney and Tevez scored 208 and 84 Premier League goals, respectively. While Jesus isn’t far behind the latter, in 13 league games this season, he’s scored just three times.

A side that’s vying for the title would expect to have a striker that’s topping their list of goals most, if not every season.

Arsenal are being linked to big-name strikers Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres at the moment. The signing of any of those men could give them the push they need to go one further than second place this season.

There’d surely still be a role for Jesus, who obviously adds value, but it might be time to go in another direction to ensure success.

