‘Bitter’ Man Utd hero Rooney takes swipe at Noel and Liam Gallagher after FA Cup final

Wayne Rooney was accused of being “bitter” by fellow BBC pundit Micah Richards after the Manchester United hero took a swipe at Manchester City fans Noel and Liam Gallagher after the FA Cup final.

Antoine Semenyo’s stunning flick secured victory over Chelsea at Wembley and City’s second trophy of the season after they beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final in March.

When the Gallagher brothers, renowned City fans, were picked up by the BBC cameras celebrating the victory in a private box, Richards said: “I see the City boys there. Is that Liam and Noel? Always at the big finals.”

“It’s a fairly safe bet that it would be!” host Mark Chapman lashed, before Richards replied: “You’ve got better eyesight than me Chappers!”

But Man Utd hero Rooney then chimed in: “What I will say on Liam and Noel, I’ve never seen them there when City weren’t winning anything.”

Richards hit back: “What? They were there!”

Rooney responded: “I didn’t see them.”

Richards laughed and said: “We’ve got footage of that! You’re just being a bitter red right now.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from the FA Cup final: Semenyo, Alonso, Guardiola, Salah, Haaland fury

An ‘incredible’ goal and City’s ‘tireless’ star

But Rooney did praise City for getting the job done against Chelsea and lauded their “incredible goal”.

He added: “It wasn’t a great game. I thought Chelsea were good.

“You know with the quality Man City have that sooner or later one of the superstars will open you up. The goal was incredible. Chelsea had some half opportunities and penalty shouts that weren’t penalties. You just know with City they can create that one chance.”

Daniel Sturridge hailed Bernardo Silva for his “tireless” effort in what was his last Wembley appearance for City as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the season.

He said: “Chelsea were very disciplined. It takes those moments of brilliance. A little movement from [Erling] Haaland and the delicacy of the flick from Semenyo was instinctive.

“That’s what it takes to win titles like this. Again, Bernardo Silva tirelessly working for his team-mates. He has put so much in. Man City keep going from strength to strength. It is a successful season for them in regard to trophies.”