‘Blockbuster’ Liverpool exit after deadline ‘still’ on as ‘best-kept secret’ could stun Reds

Keith Wyness feels there is “still something there” in regards to Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah, and the “blockbuster” move could stun Liverpool after being kept “secret”.

The Reds have seen Salah start the 2024/25 Premier League season in fine form. The Egyptian superstar has two goals and an assist in the first two games.

It’s now the eighth season in which Salah has scored for Liverpool, and after 213 goals and 90 assists so far, the good start suggests those big tallies should be added to.

But according to former Everton CEO Wyness, the Saudi Pro League, who have previously made huge attempts to land the Reds star, could still be lingering, and with their window closing after the Premier League’s, they could stun Liverpool with a move.

“I’m still waiting to see if the penny drops in terms of any activity with the Saudi Pro League. Their window ends after the Premier League window slams shut,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“So there’s still a chance for Liverpool’s stars to make that move, although Alisson has come out to say he won’t go – although he is still tempted.

“Liverpool have had a great start to the season, so there’s no fan revolution at the moment.

“If Mo Salah does go, it will have been one of the best-kept secrets in football. It’s a blockbuster move. I still think there’s something there.”

With no chance to replace Salah after the English window closes, if an approach comes in for him, it would surely have to be of a very large sum in order for Liverpool to accept.

Indeed, he is their most important asset, and Arne Slot won’t want to be left short, because outside of the window, the money is almost irrelevant.

But there is the intricacy that Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, so selling him would ensure a fee, and one that could be more than they’d expect in the final year of his deal.

With Federico Chiesa coming through the door, Liverpool might well be able to cope without Salah, not seeing a massive drop off in results. But whether they’d want to is another question.

