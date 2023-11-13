Bloody hell, Virgil van Dijk might actually be playing the best football of his career

Disclaimer: I thought Virgil van Dijk was done.

After arriving at Liverpool in January 2018 for £70million, Van Dijk enjoyed a two-and-a-half year-long imperial phase that instantly elevated him into the conversation of best defenders in Premier League history.

Strikers would be neutered by aura alone, standing in the Anfield tunnel with beads of sweat and an overwhelming urge for their mothers as Van Dijk stood alongside them like a Greek statue.

For the full article, please click here.