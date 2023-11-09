Blow for Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham as classy attacker ‘agrees deal’ with Prem rivals

Eberechi Eze is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace, amid interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

This is great news for Eagles fans, as Eze has been one of their most important players recently.

After struggling for minutes under former boss Patrick Vieira, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet since Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March.

Eze made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals and making four assists in the process.

The attacking midfielder’s good form earned him his first call up to the England team in June, so there is no doubt that he can be a quality player on his day.

This season, Eze has continued his impressive displays, netting one goal and making three assists in 10 outings so far.

As previously reported by Football365, Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham were all interested in Eze during the summer transfer window, but were unable to convince Crystal Palace into selling him.

It now seems that Eze will be remaining with Crystal Palace for the foreseeable future.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eze agreed on a new deal with the Eagles ’10 days ago,’ so an official announcement should come soon.

“Eberechi Eze, set to sign new Crystal Palace deal soon as agreement was reached almost 10 days ago. It’s all in place now,” Romano tweeted.

“His salary will be increased – a huge move for Crystal Palace’s plans.

“Manchester City wanted Eze last August — I’m told they keep following him for future.”

Pep Guardiola is thought to be a huge fan of Eze’s, but his new contract means that Man City will have to stump up a huge fee to lure him away from Selhurst Park any time soon.

Crystal Palace are set to face Everton at home on Saturday, and Hodgson will hope that Eze can put in a good performance to help his team climb the Premier League table.

