Bobby Zamora predicts where Tottenham will finish – if one player starts firing

Former Tottenham striker Bobby Zamora predicts his old club will recover from their woeful start to the season and eventually finish in the top 10, as soon as Dominic Solanke starts to find the net on a regular basis again.

The heat has somewhat been taken off Spurs’ woeful start to the season by the Manchester City FFP saga, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men currently bottom of the pile after five winless outings to start the season.

Despite spending more than £300million to bolster De Zerbi’s squad, having only avoided relegation on the final day of last season, not much has changed from the domestic struggles of the last two campaigns.

Former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis suggests that Tottenham’s ‘big spending was the problem’, as it has ‘piled pressure on De Zerbi by raising the expectations of the supporters’.

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Meanwhile, De Zerbi has continued to back Dominic Solanke publicly, even though the striker looks a shadow of the player he was two years ago at Bournemouth, and has come in for criticism from some sections of the club’s fan base.

However, Zamora is confident that goalscoring will not be an issue for Spurs once the players fully get used to De Zerbi’s system, and believes Solanke will then flourish.

He told Football.London: “Roberto’s all about build-up, playing out from the back, fantastic patterns, and cutting through lines.

“The final third, which is the hardest part of the game to do, will be focused on at some stage.

“I think his fundamentals and basics are probably taking up a lot of the time in training; Solanke will thrive when everything is finally there.

“I can see them [finishing] 10th, top half of the table, and then next season really kicking on.

“They’ve obviously signed a lot of players, and all eyes are on them because of that as well, adding even more pressure to them. But I do think that there are elements, and I’m seeing bits and pieces of the game that do show me improvement.”

No 9 role still up for grabs at Tottenham

Tottenham have not been helped by summer loan signing Omar Marmoush also falling to fire, as he looks to secure a permanent £60m move to north London in 2027.

And Zamora believes that the No 9 role is now up for grabs at Spurs and suggested that should drive Solanke and Marmoush to show that they deserve to lead the line.

The pundit continued: “As a striker, you want to be scoring early, and you want to be in a positive mindset when the pressure falls on you to take one chance that drops to you in a game.

“There just haven’t been enough chances for Tottenham in general; I think that will come [though].

“It’s down to one of those guys, one of the strikers, to take their opportunity and make their season, make them the number one choice.

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“It’s a good opportunity currently for them to stake their claim.

“So, whoever jumps in, bags that first goal for them has a good chance of continuing in the side and making a really good season for themselves.”