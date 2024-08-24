Bologna will be ‘ready to snatch’ Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior if he is not included in Mikel Arteta’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Villa Park.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Serie A club Spezia for around £24million in the 2023 winter transfer window.

The Polish international has failed to nail down a regular place in Arteta’s starting XI and has mostly been used as a left-back when called upon.

He played 20 times in the Premier League last term but was left out of the Gunners’ matchday squad for their opening fixture at home to Wolves last Saturday.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea chase new No. 9: Ranking of top eight available strikers includes PSG pair

👉 Arsenal ‘pushing’ for ‘bombshell’ transfer to leave Barcelona in ‘pain’ as Arteta wants ‘perfect’ winger

This was the biggest indication yet that Arteta is willing to let Kiwior leave, with Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival from Bologna also hinting that he is out of the Spaniard’s plans.

Interestingly, some reports of Arsenal offering Kiwior in negotiations with Bologna for Calafiori stated that the Italian club were not keen, with others saying they were.

Arsenal star ‘main target’ for Champions League club

Their interest appears to be genuine, with fresh reports from Italy stating that Bologna are keeping close tabs on the situation.

It is claimed that they are eager to bolster their defence and have ‘identified the Arsenal player as their main target’.

Arsenal face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening and Bologna ‘are eager to find out if will be included in the squad’.

If he is not, the Serie A outfit will be ‘ready to snatch him’.

Bologna’s preference is to sign Kiwior on loan with an option to buy and could ‘make a decisive push’ to sign him if Arsenal indicate he can leave.

It is stated that the ‘next few hours are decisive’, with Bologna’s pursuit expected to depend on Kiwior’s whereabouts at tea time on Saturday.

Arsenal ‘threaten’ La Liga outfit amid interest in goalkeeper

In terms of incoming transfers, Arsenal could add a new goalkeeper before the August 30 deadline.

They are only expected to bring one in if Aaron Ramsdale departs and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is reportedly Arteta’s top target to compete with David Raya.

Ramsdale has attracted interest from Wolves and Southampton but is not close to leaving the club at this moment in time.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal already have an agreement on personal terms with Garcia, though Espanyol want to keep him and view his potential departure as a ‘big blow’.

The Gunners are not the only club eyeing a move for the 23-year-old, with reports suggesting they are ‘threatening’ to take him from the Spanish side.

Espanyol fans are desperate for their goalkeeper to stay and will reportedly ‘ask him not to leave’ during their first home game of the season against Real Sociedad.

It is believed that Garcia has a release clause worth €30m (£25.4m), though Arsenal are expected to agree a lower fee if Ramsdale leaves.

Garcia kept eight clean sheets and conceded seven goals from 14 La Liga games in 2023/24.

👉 More: Arsenal news | 20 biggest deals of the summer | Premier League five-year net spend