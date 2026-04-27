Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu came in for criticism from Steven Gerrard for his performance at Wembley

Leeds United may have fluffed their lines when given a crack at reaching a history-making first FA Cup final in over half a century on Sunday, but Steven Gerrard’s criticism of the Whites’ best player this season was both harsh in the extreme and required more than a little context.

The West Yorkshire side were bidding to reach a first FA Cup final since the halcyon days of the legendary Don Revie on Sunday, their last appearance in the traditional English football showpiece all the way back in 1973 when they were stunned by Sunderland.

But any hopes of Leeds enacting their own Wembley underdog story on Sunday were stamped out when Chelsea – much improved after their Liam Rosenior shackles had been lifted – eased their way to a 1-0 victory that sets up a final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 16.

For Leeds, the FA Cup was always a bonus; a delightful sidenote to a season that, truth be told, was always focused around one major goal: Premier League survival.

But for the cruellest – and most compelling – footballing Gods, safety for Leeds would already be confirmed. Having reached 40 points from their 34 points, they have given themselves more than a fighting chance of pulling off priority numero uno.

Remarkably, in the most Leeds United fashion ever, nothing is yet guaranteed. Renewed fight from all those around them – each of whom won this weekend – has ensured Friday’s clash with Burnley has become ‘must win’ once again.

For Leeds, Sunday’s Wembley defeat may leave a fair few feelings of regret. Granted, Leeds did not show their best as their seven-game unbeaten run was quickly ended.

And granted, there was an element of the Whites once again freezing on the big occasion, a painful habit which seems habitually ingrained into the fabric of this great footballing institution.

However, for Steven Gerrard to come out and take aim at Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu – one of two of Leeds’ players he opted to criticise – shows both a lack of understanding for what has been an otherwise excellent season for the 25-year-old, and is an argument taken painfully out of context by the somewhat misguided Liverpool legend…

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Gerrard’s criticism of Ethan Ampadu is misplaced

In assessing the game for TNT Sports, Gerrard claimed Ampadu and teammate Ao Tanaka had been ‘run ragged’ by Chelsea man Enzo Fernandez.

And while Gerrard is a fair person to assess what makes a good modern day midfielder, given his own, undeniably brilliant career, he failed to note how Ampadu had already gotten the better of Fernandez on two separate occasions this season; sidelining him during a 3-1 win at Elland Road in December at the very start of Daniel Farke’s redemption arc, and again, bettering him back in February during an engaging 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Gerrard also failed to take note of the price tags involved, too. Fernandez cost Chelsea a ridiculous £106.9m from Benfica; his midfield partners, Moises Caicedo (£115m) and Romeo Lavia (£56m), making them a combined £277.9m trio.

Leeds, by contrast, paid just £7m for Ampadu, who has been an inspired signing for the club, has led by example and has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League outside the elite sides. He looks like a very strong candidate to be named the club’s player of the year, making an effortless step up to the top flight.

Ampadu’s partner on the day, Tanaka, cost an even more modest £3.9m from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

They were also outmuscled three on two – admittedly a tactical battle that Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane won, before Farke addressed the balance by bringing on Anton Stach at the interval.

And as Henry Winter so eloquently put it, Chelsea’s starting XI cost £551million; Leeds Utd’s starting XI cost £103 million. That disparity is stark.

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What Sunday’s clash also served to highlight for Leeds is that, in Stach, the Whites have uncovered another midfield diamond.

His introduction off the bench at the interval – the German returning after an ankle injury sustained in their quarter-final triumph at West Ham – helped Leeds enjoy a much more even second half. But for a great Robert Sanchez save, Stach could have drawn Leeds level with a fierce drive shortly after stepping into the arena.

That that didn’t go in did not detract from what a superb player the German is; another astute piece of business by Leeds at just £17.4m – a rare find at such a good price in the modern game.

The fact that top midfielders now are talked about in the £75m-plus bracket shows Leeds they have found an absolute gem; an all-action midfielder capable of filling any role in the engine room, and one also capable of delivering a mean set-piece.

He’s not quite Declan Rice (a player his game is often compared to), but he’s not far off those levels and is a player who could get better during his second season in England.

Quite simply, Leeds are a better side when he plays; Leeds are a better side when he lines up alongside Ampadu; and in those two players, the Whites have an outstanding central midfield core that can give them Premier League stability for a good number of seasons yet.

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