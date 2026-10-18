Man Utd: Bombshell report reveals sacking Wilcox ‘will change nothing’ due to Ratcliffe meddling

Manchester United have been told that getting rid of Jason Wilcox will not solve the club’s issues in the transfer market, with a report suggesting that meddling from Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making the job of the club’s technical director tougher.

Wilcox is among INEOS’ most crucial decision-makers at Old Trafford, with his decision to hand Michael Carrick the permanent reins after his stellar job as caretaker boss, now under the microscope following the club’s worst start to a league season in 40 years.

After a strong summer window in 2025, Wilcox has come in for some stinging criticism for his signings in the last window, along with his failure to bolster the left-back and striker positions.

While positive results on the pitch would mask Wilcox’s deficiencies, that has not been happening, with Tuesday night’s defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League making it five games without a win in all competitions.

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The situation also reached boiling point when Lisandro Martinez ripped into United’s hierarchy, and Wilcox in particular, after the loss in the Spanish capital.

Although he subsequently apologised for his comments, the damage was done and led to feverish speculation that Wilcox’s job is now firmly on the line.

However, a report from the BBC has since stated that the powers that be at Old Trafford currently have no intention of sacking Wilcox.

Part of that could be due to the fact that Wilcox would appear to have his hands tied when it comes to some of United’s transfer business, which would make an axing incredibly harsh.

Indeed, a Daily Mail report has revealed a ‘no bulls*** approach’, what agents and executives really think about an ‘interfering’ director – and how ‘hamstrung by Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘ Wilcox actually is at Old Trafford.

Indeed, one agent is reported to have told The Mail: “Jason is in an incredibly difficult position.

“Everybody would think he’s the decision-maker at the club, but he absolutely isn’t. #mufc is run by the owners, Sir Jim and the Glazers.

“If you sack Wilcox, nothing will change. It’s a mess.”

Meanwhile, another added: “We had a deal agreed with Jason and then Jim got involved and tried to change it. He ended up killing it.”

Trusted reporter claims Wilcox is safe

Meanwhile, BBC reporter Simon Stone, who has the inside track on United, has made it clear that Wilcox’s job is safe, despite some clear mistakes in the summer transfer market.

Stone declared: “It must be pointed out Wilcox is going nowhere.

“United sources say the 55-year-old is not in any danger of losing his job.

“The club’s recruitment department is working on potential targets for January given it is accepted the strategy of not signing left-back competition for Luke Shaw and striking support for Benjamin Sesko was flawed.

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“Both players have missed matches already this term, with Sesko sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering a recurrence of the shin issue that flared up in May and prevented him from playing any part in United’s pre-season matches.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they head to bitter rivals Leeds United, with Carrick under intense pressure and eyes also on whether Martinez will actually start to the game after his midweek outburst.