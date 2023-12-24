‘Boring’ Man Utd deliver ‘shock’ with Ten Hag reminding Carragher of doomed managers

Jamie Carragher was reminded of managers “in their last season” when things “weren’t going well” after Erik ten Hag said Manchester United controlled their 2-0 loss last time out.

United lost their second league match in the last three against West Ham in the last game. It followed a draw against Liverpool, which was preceded by a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Bournemouth.

It means United are eighth in the table at Christmas. United have now not scored in any of their last four games in all competitions, and yet Ten Hag felt they “controlled the game” against West Ham in a match in which they lost 2-0.

That reminded Carragher of managers that are coming to the end of their time at a club yet still attempt to suggest they are doing a good job.

“When I heard the manager saying they had control of the game it reminded me a little bit of managers I’ve had when they were in their last season and things weren’t going well,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I watched the game, it was a really poor game from both teams. But when I saw the teams I didn’t think for one minute that Man United would win that game, so when it’s 2-0 to West Ham I’m not that shocked by it.”

What he is shocked by, however, is how United have managed to not drop below their current position of eighth, as he feels they’ve been very poor this season, and are no better than one of the league’s bottom teams.

“The biggest shock about Manchester United this season is where they are in the league. I can’t believe how poor they’ve been and they are so far up the table. If they put two or three results together they wouldn’t be far off a Champions League position!” Carragher added.

“They’re a really average team right now and the worst thing you can ever say about Man United, they’re boring. That’s not a dig, we were rivals, even when they were getting beat they’d be going for the throat.

“Now they’ve scored 18 goals in 18 games, the same amount of goals as Luton. That can’t be Manchester United.”

