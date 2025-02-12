Borussia Dortmund may be forced to part ways with their rising star Jamie Gittens if their league form fails to improve.

The Chelsea and Bayern Munich target has been in scintillating form this season, rising as the latest Englishman to thrive in the Bundesliga having left England for regular football.

In the past, we’ve seen Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham both thrive in Germany, advancing their careers with exposure to the high-octane attacking football in that league.

With 11 goals and five assists, he’s been a revelation and the 20-year-old is just getting started. Having been a bit-part player last season he has thrived off the left wing.

However, Dortmund have not. They sit an astonishing 11th place in the league, closer to the relegation zone than Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

As a result, Champions League qualification looks bleak but it is only a seven-point gap to fourth place which will be seen as reachable given their recent form of three wins in four in all competitions, including a convincing 3-0 win away at Sporting.

Yet, if they do miss out on the top four, they will likely have to sell one or two players with Gittens one player who could exit, according to the latest reports.

A report from Sport Bild indicates that Gittens could be a big-money sale that could help them if they miss out on Champions League football and they are hoping to recoup a fee between £67m-£84m.

Previous targets included Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as well as Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, but neither has hit the heights of last season just yet.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉‘Serious’ Man Utd to ‘reach’ £42m for Barcelona star but Chelsea offer to ‘double’ his wages

👉Liverpool star ‘unwilling’ to sign new contract in ‘major twist’ as Newcastle, Chelsea circle

👉Sancho slipping into familiar Man Utd groove at Chelsea amid empty Maresca threats

Chelsea’s current issues

While last summer saw plenty of arrivals including Sancho and Pedro Neto, the shine has worn off on the new toys, with both players struggling for goals this season. Sancho has come under fire for slipping back into a level that was mocked at United despite an initial bright start to his Chelsea career.

Plus, Myhailo Mudryk remains out in the cold after a doping ban scandal which is yet to be resolved, leaving Chelsea in a somewhat ‘stick or twist’ situation.

One rumour that seems improbable is their potential targeting of Luis Diaz who is currently a key starter for Liverpool who are chasing trophy successes.

They hope to offer him a far more sizeable wage structure than he currently receives at Liverpool which could tempt him and he would add experience to Chelsea’s young squad which is the youngest in the Premier League.

But the pursuit of Gittens is far more in line with their current transfer policy which focuses on young talented players with high potential that will either succeed or later be sold on for a handsome profit.