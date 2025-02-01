Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool: Salah brace pushes Reds nine points clear at summit

Liverpool overcame Bournemouth somewhat comfortably to extend their gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points, further proving their title credentials.

But for Alexis Mac Allister potentially being lucky to stay on the field and an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds had very few troubles against the Cherries. They scored a goal in each half and kept Bournemouth quiet otherwise.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring – his 20th in the league this season – with a first-half penalty and doubled the Liverpool lead in the second half with a fantastic curling effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bournemouth had just three shots on target, but may have felt hard done by with some refereeing decisions. Namely Cody Gakpo appearing to trip himself for Liverpool’s penalty, and Mac Allister not being sent off for a trip on David Brooks while already on a yellow.

More to follow…

