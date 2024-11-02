Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, with the champions failing to make the most of a loss to Arsenal earlier on Saturday.

City watched the Gunners slip to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle earlier in the day. That meant they remained five points apart, allowing City to extend that gap to eight if they beat the Cherries.

But they were down on resources, with multiple players injured and some even playing through pain.

The Premier League champions were evidently not their usual dominant selves, and went 1-0 down through an Antoine Semenyo goal in the ninth minute.

Bournemouth doubled their lead in the second half, with Evanilson turning the ball past Ederson in the City net.

In the 82nd minute, Josko Gvardiol’s goal gave City hope of a comeback, as did late attempts from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

But neither attacker was able to find the back of the net, and City were dealt their first loss of the season.

