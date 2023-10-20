Bournemouth summer signing out injured until ‘at least February’ after unsuccessful surgery

Bournemouth and United States midfielder Tyler Adams is not expected to play again until February at the earliest, according to reports.

After an impressive season for Leeds United, despite their relegation from the Premier League, Adams was snapped up by Bournemouth after they paid the £23million release clause in his contract.

The American midfielder was actually on the brink of joining Chelsea before they pulled out of a deal to help fund moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who were both the subject of summer bids from Liverpool.

Some expected the Reds to swoop in for Adams after the Blues beat them to the signings of both Lavia and Caicedo, but that never came to fruition.

Adams’ 2022/23 campaign ended in March after he sustained a serious hamstring injury.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 9: Savage predicts Chelsea vs Arsenal and a win for Man Utd

He was still injured when he signed for Bournemouth and did not make his debut for the club until September 27, coming off the bench in the 70th minute against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

The 24-year-old was then sidelined again and Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said it did not look good.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure,” Iraola said at the start of the month.

“I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

And after missing the United States’ friendlies against Germany and Ghana this month, it has been reported that Adams will be out until well into the new year.

According to The Athletic, it is a ‘recurrence’ of the hamstring injury which ruled the midfielder out for six months.

It is going to be another five months out for Adams, whose return is not expected to be until ‘at least February’.

More specifically, but not very specifically at all, ‘the return window will be mid-February to mid-March’.

Adams underwent surgery two weeks ago and the injury layoff will be seen as a huge blow.

Bournemouth are winless in the Premier League this season and host Wolves on Saturday afternoon. Oof. What a must-win that is.

READ MORE: Rice, Isak in top five, Pogba 14th: Ranking all 20 Premier League clubs’ record signings