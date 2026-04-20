Experienced German coach Marco Rose has agreed to take over as the new manager of Bournemouth on a three-year contract when current boss Andoni Iraola departs.

The south coast outfit announced last week that Iraola would not be signing a new deal at Vitality Stadium, with the 43-year-old now being linked with the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool as his next destination.

Our friends over at TEAMtalk revealed last week that Rose was the immediate frontrunner for the Bournemouth job following Iraola’s announcement, while Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna was also considered, along with Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez.

Rose, 49, has been out of work for more than a year after being sacked by RB Leipzig in March 2025 and has never previously managed in England.

READ MORE: Premier League 2025/26 prize money table and final possible positions calculated as Arsenal close on record

A club statement read: “AFC Bournemouth is delighted to confirm the appointment of Marco Rose as the club’s new head coach on a three-year contract, which will begin following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

“The 49-year-old arrives on the south coast with a wealth of experience at the highest level of European football, having managed Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer.”

Rose began his managerial career with Lokomotive Leipzig in 2012 and has also spent time in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig.

He led Red Bull Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup, while he also won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Leipzig.

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Man City, Arteta, Leeds, Rosenior, Watkins, Howe

The German, who had actually been considered by Tottenham as their interim manager following Thomas Frank’s exit in February, could be leading a Bournemouth side in Europe next season.

The Cherries currently sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of Leeds United and are level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea.