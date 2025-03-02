Bournemouth host Manchester City plus London derby in FA Cup sixth round draw

The FA Cup sixth round draw has thrown up an intriguing set of ties as the eight remaining teams vie for a place in the semi-finals.

Aston Villa kicked off an all-round enjoyable weekend of FA Cup action with 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Friday night, and have been rewarded with another Championship opponent as they head to Preston North End.

Manchester City will travel to Bournemouth after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Liverpool-vanquishing Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle 3-1. The Cherries beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Fulham knocked out Manchester United in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford following a 1-1 draw, and will now host Crystal Palace, who got past ten-man Millwall 3-1.

Danny Welbeck’s brilliant extra time goal saw off Newcastle 2-1 to book Brighton’s place in the quarter finals, and the Seagulls will host the winner of Monday night’s clash between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

The games will be played over the weekend of Saturday 29th March, with exact times and dates for each fixture set to be announced in due course.

FA Cup sixth round draw in full

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Preston North End v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town

MORE FA CUP ON F365

👉 Ranking Premier League clubs by how much they should give a damn about the FA Cup

👉 ‘Digraceful’ BBC slammed along with ‘coward’ Michael Oliver and ‘disgusting’ Millwall fans

👉 Cunha incredible head-loss costs Wolves as Manchester City avoid Liverpool slip