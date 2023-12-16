Bournemouth vs Luton Town abandoned after medical incident involving defender Tom Lockyer

Luton Town’s Premier League game at AFC Bournemouth was been abandoned after a medical incident involving Hatters defender Tom Lockyer.

The Luton centre-back was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half. At the time, the clock was paused at 65 minutes with the score 1-1.

Lockyer was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from all four sides of the crowd.

After the players were taken off, the Premier League confirmed the match had been abandoned.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Wales defender Lockyer had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation in June after collapsing during Luton’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final win against Coventry.

The Hatters captain returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances so far in all competitions before Saturday’s match.

FEATURE: Premier League clubs in Europe… Brighton top Europa League group in debut European campaign

Wales posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer.”

Luton later confirmed Lockyer was “responsive” and had been taken to hospital.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital,” the club said in a statement on social media.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

“Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all.”

In the match Elijah Adebayo’s headed home early in the first half to put Luton in front. Dominic Solanke equalised after the break before the match was abandoned after 65 minutes.