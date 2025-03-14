Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Bournemouth will be looking to reignite their push for European qualification when they welcome Brentford to the Vitality stadium this Saturday night.

In his near two-year run at Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola proved he is far too good for the south-coast club and it won’t be long before he goes to Spurs to damage his credibility and get a full head of grey hair.

Before the Spaniard absconds to a bigger club in the summer – which appears inevitable – he has the chance to secure legendary status at Dean Court should he complete his ambition of taking the Cherries to Europe.

Iraola’s men started the weekend just three points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester City, and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bournemouth have already claimed 44 points this season, leaving them four shy of their best-ever Premier League points haul. Considering there are 10 games remaining, you’d expect the Cherries to break the club record.

Speaking of breaking things, Iraola will be hoping to break Bournemouth’s long-standing winless run against Brentford.

The Bees have a solid head-to-head record against the Cherries, winning four of their last six meetings and drawing twice.

Bournemouth’s last win over Brentford came all the way back in May 2021. What’s more, that’s their only head-to-head win in 10 meetings.

One thing with Brentford is that you never quite know what you’re going to get. The Bees are in mixed form, winning four and losing four of their last 10 in all competitions.

Thomas Frank’s men are winless in their last two league outings, drawing 1-1 with Everton and losing 1-0 at home against Aston Villa.

Bournemouth aren’t exactly flying themselves at the moment. The Cherries are winless in three league games having drew 2-2 at Tottenham and suffered defeats to Brighton and Wolves.

With Iraola’s men desperate to shake off their dip in form and on the lookout for a rare win over Brentford, this should make for interesting Saturday night viewing. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the match.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth not only squandered a 2-0 lead against Tottenham last weekend but also increased their injury list. Ryan Christie, who was already battling a groin problem, and Antoine Semenyo were both forced off the pitch.

The Cherries are already missing Enes Unal, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi and Julian Araujo with injuries.

In better news for Iraola, Ilya Zabarnyi will be available for selection following his three-match suspension.

Bournemouth expected line-up

Brentford team news

Brentford are without Gustavo Nunes, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Igor Thiago who are all injured. Fabio Carvalho joins that list after dislocating his shoulder.

The Bees could welcome Sepp van den Berg back into the fold following his recovery from a knee injury. Michael Kayode, however, is unlikely to be included.

Brentford expected line-up

Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch and listen

Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage is also available with NOW TV and with the Sky Go App. Live radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bournemouth vs Brentford stats

Bournemouth are winless in their last eight league games against Brentford

Brentford are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League games against Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost their last two Premier League games at home

The Cherries haven’t lost three straight league games at home since December 2019

Brentford have won each of their last four Premier League away games

The Bees haven’t won five consecutive away games since December 2010 in League One

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) pre-match quotes

On the final 10 games

“I think we are doing well, we are performing well. I see reasons to believe because I see our performances and we go to difficult places and we play well. But it’s true that you see other teams that are around us in the table, they find ways to make their performances matter.

“You see Villa [vs Brentford], a tough game, they find a way to win it. Brighton [vs Fulham] even, over the time, a penalty, they find it, we miss a little bit of this. We are still in the fight and I hope we can continue there until the end.”

Thomas Frank (Brentford) pre-match quotes

On Bournemouth challenge

“Bournemouth have been really, really impressive. They are the best team in the league on these half transitions. They pick up the second ball and drive forward with their front four. They are having an excellent season. Both teams are having an excellent season.

“I like the way they press, they press extremely aggressively. We need to do well against that pressure. They’re very good at playing direct and in behind, which is what they constantly do, and do very well.”

Bournemouth vs Brentford referee stats:

Craig Pawson will be the man in the middle at the Vitality Stadium, which will mark his 17th Premier League game this season.

The official averages just over four bookings per match having dished out 70 cards across his 16 Premier League games.

Five of those bookings, including a red card, were dished out in his previous outing which saw West Ham beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates.

His last game featuring Bournemouth saw the Cherries destroy Nottingham Forest 5-0 back in January.

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction: