Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Bournemouth will hope to halt their home losing run when they face Fulham in the Premier League on Monday Night Football.

The Cherries have been well and truly popped in recent weeks, losing each of their last four matches on home soil. In addition to that, they’re winless in six matches.

Fulham have fared better, but they’re as up and down as Paul Cook’s voice (Unfamiliar? YouTube it), as they’ve traded wins and losses through their last seven Premier League matches.

European football is still a possibility for both clubs, and with Chelsea and Brighton dropping points over the weekend, this is a golden opportunity to kick on.

The good news for Andoni Iraola is that Bournemouth haven’t deserved to lose very often. They were dominant against both Ipswich and Brentford, having possession, chances, and outsourcing them 3.54 expected goals to 2.00.

It was a similar story at the London Stadium as they settled for a 2-2 draw despite having better chances and doing enough to win the game.

Fulham, on the other hand, were clinical enough to beat Liverpool 3-2 despite registering just 0.76xG.

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction:

While the Cherries are on a disappointing losing run, their performances have deserved much better, and we think they’re facing a perfect opponent to get back on track.

Fulham are fresh off of a massive win against Premier League leaders Liverpool, so it would be only natural to regress a little on Monday.

They’ve swung between winning and losing in their last seven matches, meaning they’re due a setback this evening if that pattern continues.

Either way, circumstances dictate that Bournemouth will be the more desperate of the two sides, and we can make a strong case for them winning this match.

Their performances against Brentford, Ipswich and West Ham were deserving of at least seven points. Instead, they were beaten twice and claimed one point.

Both of these teams are playing open, attacking football at present, which is leading to plenty of goals. There have been over 2.5 goals in Bournemouth’s last five games and four of five for Fulham.

The majority of their outings are witnessing both teams score, too, so it’s hard to imagine these two playing out an uneventful match with what’s on the line.

Bournemouth team news

Iraola’s major concern is over the fitness of Justin Kluivert. Bournemouth’s star man makes such a difference to this side, so they’ll need him available for the run-in.

He’ll face a late fitness test alongside Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra, while Ryan Christie has been ruled out after undergoing season-ending surgery.

It’s as you were at the back with Bournemouth stalwart Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez in defence.

The combative Tyler Adams will once again partner Lewis Cook in midfield.

Should he be fit to start, Kluivert will partner will partner Antoine Semenyo and Dango Outtara in attacking midfield.

Evanilson is one goal away from reaching double figures for the season.

Bournemouth expected line-up

Kepa – Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez – Adams, Cook – Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara – Evanilson

Fulham team news

Silva has a largely healthy group to pick from, with Harry Wilson potentially returning from foot surgery in February.

Reiss Nelson remains out, though Ryan Sessegnon and Alex Iwobi both scored from out wide against Liverpool.

Rodrigo Muniz also scored in that match, which should be enough to see him retain his place ahead of Raul Jimenez.

There’s a familiar feel to the backline with Bernd Leno being protected by Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson.

Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will add some bite to the Cottagers’ midfield.

Fulham expected line-up

Leno – Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson – Berge, Lukic – Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi – Muniz

Bournemouth vs Fulham: How to watch and listen

Bournemouth vs Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports UHDR, Main Event and Premier League at 20:00 on Monday, April 14. Radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live

Bournemouth vs Fulham stats:

– Bournemouth have lost their last four matches at home and could equal a club record five defeats on the spin.

– Bournemouth have conceded two goals in each of their previous six matches.

– Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in each of Bournemouth’s last five Premier League matches.

– Fulham have alternated between winning and losing in their last seven Premier League matches.

– Fulham’s last four away matches have finished 2-1 either way.

– Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of Fulham’s last eight Premier League away games.