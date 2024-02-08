Bowen to Liverpool? Report reveals West Ham ‘did not consider accepting’ £50m January bid

West Ham received a £50million bid for Liverpool-linked forward Jarrod Bowen in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Bowen joined the Hammers from Hull City for around £18million in January 2020.

He has been a humungous success at the London Stadium, scoring 54 goals and providing 36 assists in 187 appearances.

The 27-year-old has cemented himself as a club legend already, scoring a last-minute winner in last season’s Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

Bowen has proved himself in the Premier League and on the European stage for West Ham, and this has resulted in lots of admirers from elsewhere.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the England international for a couple of years now and with Mohamed Salah expected to be the subject of interest from Al Ittihad in the summer, he could be the ideal replacement.

The Reds are going to struggle to find a replacement on the same level as Salah but Bowen has proved during his time at West Ham that he can become a success at a Big Six club.

We are not saying it was Liverpool who made the bid (it would make sense if it was, though), but according to HITC, West Ham received an offer in the region of £50m for Bowen in January.

Journalist Graeme Bailey says David Moyes’ side ‘turned down’ the bid after ‘not even being considered’ by chairman David Sullivan.

The report emphasises that the bidding club is unknown, though it is believed that they did not ‘come back with an improved offer’ amidst West Ham’s ‘clear stance’.

As touched on, Liverpool have admired Bowen for a while and could pursue him at the end of the season.

Their interest has obviously come with Jurgen Klopp at the club, so the Reds’ desire to bring the player to Anfield could fade away when the German leaves at the end of the season.

There has also been interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but no team has been as closely linked with the former Hull winger as Liverpool have.

Bowen signed a new six-year contract last October and is clearly very happy in east London. Either that or Danny Dyer literally forced him to sign.

The 27-year-old made his England debut in June 2022 and his 11 Premier League goals this season have put him in a strong position to go to the European Championships this summer.

READ NEXT: Arsenal and Liverpool starboys on podium in top 10 one-club men ranking