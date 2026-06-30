Liverpool react to Yan Diomande snub by making immediate fresh contact with €120m serial winner

Liverpool have reacted to Yan Diomande deciding to prioritise a move to Paris Saint-Germain by making contact for Bradley Barcola this week to try to bring him to Anfield, according to reports.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool this summer, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have long been keen on signing Diomande from RB Leipzig as a replacement for the Egyptian superstar.

Liverpool have already held talks with the agents of Diomande, who is starring for the Ivory Coast at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

However, the problems that Liverpool are now facing are twofold.

Firstly, Leipzig do not want to sell Diomande, and, secondly, the 19-year-old prefers a move to PSG.

This has led Liverpool to move for PSG and France international winger Bradley Barcola.

READ: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

Liverpool in contact with PSG for Bradley Barcola

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on June 29 that Liverpool are in direct contact with PSG for Barcola.

The reliable journalist posted on X at 12:53pm on June 29: “EXCL- Paris Saint-Germain has already discussed directly with several clubs, including Liverpool, for Bradley Barcola!

“Yan Diomande’s transfer automatically opens the door to a departure for the Frenchman, who is expected to leave PSG this summer.”

Liverpool contact Bradley Barcola’s agents

TEAMtalk is now reporting that Liverpool have made ‘fresh contact’ with the agents of Barcola ‘this week’.

The reliable news outlet has stated: ‘Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have spoken again with Barcola’s representatives in recent days and received further encouragement that the 23-year-old is preparing to leave the Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes.’

READ MORE: Liverpool still benefit as PSG wingers reassigned after Diomande capture

Liverpool will be encouraged to learn that Barcola is ready to leave PSG this summer, despite winning multiple major trophies with the French giants.

Since his move to PSG in 2023, the 23-year-old France international winger has won Ligue 1 thrice, the Coupe de France twice and the Champions League on two occasions.

Barcola is currently part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

It will not be a cheap deal for Liverpool, though, with TEAMtalk claiming that PSG want €120million (£103.3m) for the winger.

That is effectively the transfer fee that PSG would have to pay to Leipzig for Diomande.

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