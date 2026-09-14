Pat Nevin gives brutal Bradley Barcola Liverpool verdict – ‘I’ll try to put this delicately’

Pat Nevin has given his no-nonsense verdict on Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola and has claimed that there is little else in his game to go gaga about other than pace.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit paid a total of £123million for the France international winger.

Barcola made his debut for Liverpool against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The winger then started against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on the right flank.

Against Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League at the weekend, Barcola was deployed on his preferred left wing.

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While Barcola has impressed with his pace, he has not been great at splitting the opposition’s defence or creating havoc in the teams’ penalty boxes.

Brutal Bradley Barcola given after three Liverpool appearances

Former Chelsea winger Nevin does not think that Barcola is what a lot of people make him out to be and has outlined his limitations.

Nevin told BetPack: “There’s always pressure if you’re a big buy and you go to a top club where everybody’s looking at you.

“I hope Liverpool fans know what they’re getting in Bradley Barcola.

“There is a reason why he wasn’t playing every week for PSG.

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“He’s not as good as Kvaratskhelia or Doue, and with the French national team, he’s fourth in line behind players like Mbappe.

“You can be a very, very good player, but there are reasons why you’re fourth in line.

“He is staggeringly, stupidly, ridiculously fast.

“I really can’t underline how fast this guy is, he will destroy defences with his pace.

“But when he gets beyond defences, I’ve seen better people picking out passes.

“I’ll try to put this delicately: he’s not the finished footballer yet.

“He’s not terrible, but he has slight flaws in his game.

“It’s amazing the flaws you can mask with blistering pace.

“You’re getting somebody with world-class pace, that’s the best way to put it.

“His skills are okay to good, but his vision is not at that level.

“So, he will be good, but you have to remember his limitations.

“The big thing, underlying it all, is that you also need space to run into.

“If you play for a team that is always breaking into space, it’s great because you can run into those gaps.

“But if you’re really fast and playing against a low block, there’s nowhere to run.

“At that point, you need pure skill and intelligence, not just speed.”

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