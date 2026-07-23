Fabrizio Romano says €150m superstar is ‘top, top, top target of Liverpool’

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Liverpool are determined to add Bradley Barcola to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad and has dismissed suggestions that the Reds are in for Maghnes Akliouche.

The transfer guru has long reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Barcola is one of the best wingers in the world and has become a serial winner in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old has won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League twice with PSG so far in his career.

Barcola was also part of the France squad that finished third in the UEFA Nations League in 2024/25 and reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

On July 9, TEAMtalk reported that PSG want €150million (£128m) for Barcola, who himself is ready to leave last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners.

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French publication, L’Equipe, too, has reported that PSG will demand €150m (£128m) for the winger.

Romano has now further stressed that Barcola is the absolute top target of Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The Italian transfer guru has also dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are planning to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s deal for Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG are trying to sign the 24-year-old France international winger from AS Monaco this summer.

No Liverpool move for Maghnes Akliouche

Romano said about Akliouche on his YouTube channel: “For Maghnes Akliouche, guys, I am aware of many, many questions about Liverpool, but, at the moment, guys, on Akliouche, I maintain my information.

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“Akliouche is in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

“There is an agreement on personal terms, and there is negotiations underway between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

“So, talks are ongoing for Akliouche to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Then, if there is going to be any hijack, as it happened for example for Morgan Rogers, who had to go to Arsenal and end up at Chelsea, I will let you know, but at the moment the feeling is still that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Maghnes Akliouche.

“Should anything change, I will let you know, as I will let you know on Barcola, because on Barcola, I maintain my position.

“Remember what I keep telling you about Barcola and Liverpool.”

Liverpool keen on Bradley Barcola

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And Barcola, let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

“Liverpool love Barcola.

“I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen’.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.

“That’s the first point.

“Second point, Barcelona are not involved in this story because Mendes is not his agent.”

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