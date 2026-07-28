Four journalists are all saying the same thing about Liverpool agreeing a deal with Bradley Barcola, and the Reds are now prepared to smash the British transfer record.

Over the past 24 hours, reports out of Italy have claimed Liverpool have struck an agreement on personal terms with Bradley Barcola.

The PSG winger, 23, is Liverpool’s primary target for the wing positions, and numerous trusted sources have confirmed Barcola favours a move to Anfield above all others including Arsenal.

However, that’s not to say the claims personal terms are sealed are accurate. On the contrary, four respected journalists have all confirmed no such agreement exists at the time of this article’s publication.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool and there’s no doubt on that, as reported since May.

‘#LFC project is his priority – but any financial agreement is yet to be approved, done or sealed. Seen as natural step but at the right time. Talks will take place in the next days on player side.’

That came after two French reporters, Fabrice Hawkins (RMC Sport) and Loiz Tanzi (L’Equipe), stated similar.

Tanzi wrote: ‘Bradley Barcola (23 years old, under contract with PSG until June 2028) has given his verbal agreement to Liverpool for a transfer.

‘However, contrary to what was reported by Italian media on Monday, this does not yet constitute a contractual agreement between the former Lyon player and Liverpool.’

Hawkins stated on X: ‘Bradley Barcola hasn’t reached a contract agreement with Liverpool but the player has made the Reds his priority in case of a departure from PSG.’

Finally, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk verified personal terms are still to be finalised, though the rest of their update made extremely positive reading for the Reds.

Liverpool to smash transfer record for Bradley Barcola

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, wrote: ‘While no agreement has yet been reached on personal terms, sources insist that is not viewed as a significant obstacle should Liverpool manage to strike an agreement with PSG.’

Bailey then went on to state PSG have now opened the doors to Barcola’s sale for the right price, while Liverpool are prepared to obliterate the British transfer record.

For now, that record is held by Alexander Isak by way of his £125m switch from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer.

PSG value Barcola at £145m, while Liverpool will attempt to negotiate that figure down. But as mentioned, they are intentioned to go above and beyond £125m to sign their undisputed No 1 transfer target this summer.

Bailey added: ‘We understand Liverpool have made it abundantly clear during talks that they are prepared to break the British transfer record to land Barcola.’

READ NEXT: Ten best wingers available this summer: No Vini Jr as Arsenal, Liverpool eye statement signings

Providing further context on this developing story, Bailey wrote: ‘Despite missing out on Diomande themselves before he opted for Real Madrid, PSG are prepared to sanction Barcola’s departure for the right price. That stance has largely been shaped by the player himself.

‘TEAMtalk understands Barcola informed PSG before the World Cup that he wanted to explore a move this summer after becoming increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

‘The France international believes he has slipped too far down the attacking pecking order in Paris, highlighted by his lack of game-time in the Champions League semi-finals and final, and has since rejected multiple offers to extend his contract.

‘His refusal to sign fresh terms has convinced PSG that this summer represents the right time to sell, provided their valuation is met.’

Regarding timing, Liverpool are now expected to act on their interest by launching a ‘formal’ bid in the coming days.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah handed transfer ultimatum as reunion with ex-Liverpool star ruled out