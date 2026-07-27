Liverpool considering Real Madrid winger if Bradley Barcola doesn’t join – not Vinicius Junior

Liverpool could make a move to bring Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz to Anfield if they fail to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report.

With Mohamed Salah having left Liverpool at the end of last season, the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), want to sign a right-winger, even though Victor Munoz has joined from Osasuna.

Bradley Barcola has emerged as Liverpool’s number one winger target, with the PSG star said to be open to a move to Anfield.

Barcola, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup, has told PSG that he will not sign a new deal.

According to TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, Barcola is the winger that Liverpool want the most this summer.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Barcola is Liverpool’s top target, there is no doubt about that.

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“Before this, Diomande was the player they wanted more than anyone and nobody had done more work on him than Liverpool.

“Now Barcola is firmly in their sights.

“His camp have made it clear he would be open to joining Liverpool and, importantly, Liverpool also know exactly where PSG stand on his valuation.

“It is understood PSG have put a £145million price tag on him.

“They know exactly how valuable he is and, when you’re dealing with one of Europe’s elite young forwards, it is very much a seller’s market.

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“I am told Barcola has again informed PSG over the past week that he has no intention of signing a new contract, and that could eventually force the club into making a decision.

“Liverpool are now preparing to make their move. Ideally they want to complete a deal for well below PSG’s asking price and, if possible, beneath their British-record £125million fee they paid for Alexander Isak.

“Whether that proves enough remains to be seen because Liverpool also know Arsenal remain firmly interested.”

According to Bailey, Liverpool have not put all their eggs in one basket and have alternatives in mind.

Brahim Diaz is on Liverpool radar

One of the alternatives to Barcola for Liverpool is Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz.

The former Manchester City winger is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2027.

The Morocco international tends to play on the right wing, although he can also operate in attacking midfielder and on the left flank.

Diaz is likely to struggle for playing time under Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho, with Madrid set to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Diomande is being signed to play on the right flank, with Kylian Mbappe deployed down the centre and Vinicius Junior on the left wing.

TEAMtalk reported over the weekend that Liverpool have made contact with the camp of Vinicius Junior as well, with the Madrid winger, like Diaz, also out of contract next summer.

For the right flank, Liverpool have Diaz among their options, according to Bailey.

The journalist added on TEAMtalk: “Liverpool have previously explored the situations of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick, and sources have confirmed all three are now players whose futures could be revisited because of Diomande should Madrid receive suitable offers.”

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