Man Utd ‘set to table bid’ for £70m PL defender ‘earmarked’ by Ratcliffe to be ‘first summer signing’

Manchester United are planning to make an offer to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Premier League rivals Everton, according to reports.

Branthwaite impressed for the Toffees in 2023/24 and has been linked with a move in the summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Sean Dyche’s side want at around £80million for the 21-year-old but could be pressured into selling for less with the Premier League and their Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) breathing down their neck.

Everton were docked eight points in 23/24 after breaching PSR and could face further repercussions if they do not sell a player or two before July.

Branthwaite and midfielder Amadou Onana are being linked with a June transfer more than any other Toffees player, with Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly keen on the latter.

Man Utd learn £70m ‘price tag’ for Premier League defender

Manchester United are reportedly interested in buying Branthwaite this summer and will formalise their interest with an opening bid.

This is according to the Daily Mail, where it is claimed that Everton ‘have put a £70million price tag on the 21-year-old’.

Branthwaite has been ‘earmarked as an option’ with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to recruit players aged 25 or younger.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, who want to make the player ‘their first summer signing’, this is not expected to be a ‘straightforward’ deal.

The Red Devils are eyeing up plenty of options in centre-back and have alternatives to Branthwaite, including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt’s future in Munich is uncertain as he competes for a starting spot with Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and new signing Hiroki Ito.

With a summer deal seemingly there to be done, Man Utd ‘may turn their attention to De Ligt’, though it is noted that the Premier League club ‘cannot spend too heavily this summer’.

Another defender Erik ten Hag’s side are looking at is Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, the report adds.

Indeed, Todibo – who plays for another INEOS-owned club – ‘remains an option’ and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for around two years.

It has been reported that the Frenchman could be available for as little as £21m. Nothing to see here, folks. Nothing at all.

What is for sure is that signing a new central defender will be a priority for Ten Hag and Ratcliffe this summer.

The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday, though plenty of deals have already been agreed.

