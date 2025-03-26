Raphinha was made to regret his pre-match comments after Brazil were thumped 4-1 by fierce rivals Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Before the game, Raphinha declared he would “f**k” Argentina but instead he found himself on the end of an embarassing defeat that puts their World Cup qualifcation in doubt.

Argentina humble Brazil in heavy defeat

In the build-up to the game, Raphinha spoke to Brazil legend Romario, and when asked if he was going to score, the 28-year-old said “Yes, with everything. F**k them.

“We are going to beat them up on and off the pitch if necessary. I am going to score.”

However, Raphinha was made to eat those words spectacularly as not only did he fail to score, but Argentina thrashed Brazil 4-1, ensuring they remained undefeated against their biggest rivals for the last six years.

Despite missing the injured Lionel Messi, Argentina scored twice inside the opening 12 minutes and even Matteus Cunha’s goal in the 26th minute was unable to inspire a comeback for Brazil.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister restored the two-goal lead in the 37th minute before Giuliano Simeone completed the thrashing in the 71st minute.

During the game, Raphhina had to be pulled away from confronting Enzo Fernandez, who scored Argentina’s second.

After the match, Atletico’s Julian Alvarez admitted Raphinha’s words had given them extra motivation.

“Obviously that manner of speaking adds some spice to a match like this,” he said. “Thanks to our humility and work we played a great match. We danced around them.”

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said: “You shouldn’t talk about it beforehand, you shouldn’t say these kinds of things when you can’t back it up on the pitch. When he said that, we sent it to the WhatsApp group and we discussed it. Whenever this kind of thing happens, we stand up for ourselves on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Brazil captain Marquinhos apologised to the fans and described the team’s performance as “embarrassing.”

“What we did here can’t happen again,” Marquinhos told Globo. “It’s hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment. It’s embarrassing.

“We started the game badly, far below what we could do and they’re on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart. I’m sorry for our fans.”

The defeat leaves them fourth in the COBMEBOL table, 10 points behind leaders Argentina. Only the top six qualify directly with seventh place entering into a play-off.

Eighth-placed Bolivia are seven points behind Brazil with four matches to be played.