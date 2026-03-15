In European football, sustainability has become a kind of arms race. Clubs unveil solar panels like new signings, stadium roofs sprout wind turbines and glossy ESG reports arrive with the same regularity as third kits.

It all looks impressively modern, even if the results sometimes feel a little performative.

In Brazil, things are different. The country’s biggest clubs boast fanbases that dwarf many of Europe’s elite, yet they operate in a football economy where infrastructure, ownership models and long-term investment often lag behind the rhetoric. Sustainability isn’t absent from the conversation; it simply exists in a more complicated reality.

That tension is particularly clear when you look at three of Brazil’s giants: Flamengo, Corinthians and Palmeiras. All command massive support. And all are navigating what sustainability actually means in a football context.

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Start with Flamengo, because in many ways they embody the dilemma. The Rio club have the largest fanbase in Brazil and the commercial muscle to match. But despite that scale, Flamengo still don’t truly control their home.

The Maracana remains one of football’s great cathedrals, a stadium opened in 1950 and repeatedly renovated ever since. It hosted the 2014 World Cup final and the 2016 Olympic ceremonies, but beneath the modernised facade it is still a legacy venue operating in a sustainability era that arrived decades after its construction.

That doesn’t mean nothing is happening. In 2025 the stadium shifted to Brazil’s free energy market and began operating on certified renewable electricity, a move expected to cut roughly 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions while reducing energy costs by more than a third over several years.

For a venue that regularly hosts 60,000-plus crowds, that matters.

But it also highlights Flamengo’s structural limitation. The club benefit from improvements to the stadium’s operations, yet they do not own the building itself. Sustainability decisions are tied to the venue’s broader management rather than the club’s long-term strategy.

Which is why Flamengo’s proposed new stadium has become so important to their future narrative. Plans for a roughly 70,000-capacity arena in Rio de Janeiro have been discussed for years and could cost around £370million. Beyond the obvious commercial benefits, a modern stadium would allow sustainability to be embedded into the design itself rather than bolted on to a mid-century structure.

If Flamengo represent the challenges of inherited infrastructure, Corinthians show what happens when sustainability is built in from the start.

Neo Quimica Arena, built for the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, belongs to a different generation of stadium architecture. Rainwater harvesting systems reduce reliance on municipal supplies. LED lighting dramatically cuts electricity use on match nights. Natural ventilation and efficient construction helped the stadium secure LEED Silver certification for environmental design.

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None of this turns the arena into a carbon-neutral paradise, of course. Football stadiums are inherently resource-heavy environments. Tens of thousands of people arrive at once, floodlights blaze for hours and food concessions churn through mountains of packaging.

But newer stadiums at least allow clubs to manage those pressures more intelligently. Efficient lighting, water reuse systems and better building insulation might sound like small things, yet across dozens of matches and events each year they make a noticeable difference.

Even so, the Brazilian context still intrudes. Stadiums rarely sit idle between fixtures. Concerts, corporate events and international tournaments fill the calendar. The environmental footprint of a venue becomes tied not only to football but to the entire entertainment economy surrounding it.

If one of Brazil’s big clubs can reasonably claim to be pushing the sustainability conversation forward, it is probably Palmeiras.

Their home, Allianz Parque, has quietly developed a reputation as one of the most environmentally progressive arenas in South American sport. The stadium incorporates natural ventilation and temperature-control features in its architecture, reducing energy demand before a single light switch is even flipped.

Water management is where the numbers become more striking. Rainwater harvesting systems supply the stadium’s bathrooms and help irrigate the pitch, cutting the use of potable water by close to 90 per cent. For a venue hosting tens of thousands of spectators per match, that represents a substantial saving.

Waste management has also become a focal point. Large stadiums can generate hundreds of tonnes of waste every year, from food containers to promotional materials. At Allianz Parque, recycling partnerships and waste-sorting programmes aim to divert the vast majority of that material away from landfill.

The goal, increasingly common in modern venue design, is effectively a “zero-waste” stadium where only a small fraction of refuse ends up in disposal sites. It is an ambitious target, but one that reflects how sustainability thinking has evolved in the global sports industry.

Taken together, these three clubs reveal the broader shape of Brazil’s sustainability landscape. Palmeiras benefit from a stadium built in an era when environmental considerations were already influencing architecture. Corinthians operate a modern venue but within the demanding event schedules of Brazil’s entertainment economy. Flamengo, meanwhile, remain tied to a historic stadium while dreaming of a future home designed for the 21st century.

The result is less a single strategy than a patchwork of approaches shaped by infrastructure, ownership and opportunity.

Brazilian football has never lacked scale. Flamengo alone claim more than 40 million supporters, while Corinthians and Palmeiras command similarly enormous followings. When institutions of that size adopt more sustainable practices, the ripple effects can be significant.

But progress will likely depend less on slogans and more on concrete projects. New stadium construction, smarter energy procurement and improved waste systems may lack the glamour of transfer announcements, yet they are the mechanisms through which football’s environmental impact actually changes.

In Europe, sustainability sometimes feels like a marketing competition. In Brazil, it looks more like a long rebuild.

To learn more about Pledgeball and how you can pledge to help your club shoot up the sustainability standings, visit Pledgeball.org.