Breaking down Arne Slot’s record against top coaches: Mourinho, Sarri, Simeone…

Arne Slot is all but confirmed as Liverpool’s next manager.

After reports that Liverpool are negotiating with Feyenoord over a compensation fee, it’s since come to light that the two clubs have come to an agreement. The 45-year-old Dutchman will arrive on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s successor this summer.

Soon enough, Slot will be pitting his wits against his idol Pep Guardiola, as well as the likes of Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery. But how has he fared against Europe’s top tacticians in his coaching career to date? We’ve broken down his record against the big-name managers he’s come up against.

Read the article at Planet Football.