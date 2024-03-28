Man Utd ‘in action’ for Juventus star ‘guaranteed’ to cost £50m as Ratcliffe ignores Liverpool ‘approval’

Bremer and Teun Koopmeiners compete for the ball during a game.

Manchester United are chasing Serie A duo Teun Koopmeiners and Gleison Bremer ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners is expected to be on the move at the end of the season after confirming he has told the Italian club he wants to leave.

Man Utd: Ratcliffe to raid Serie A?

Speaking to De Telegraaf earlier this month, the Netherlands international hinted at a move to the Premier League and has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, who have reportedly ‘approved’ the signing.

“I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that,” he said.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain.

“I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

Liverpool are not the only side believed to be in for Koopmeiners, with Manchester United also keen.

It promises to be a busy summer at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to improve the first-team squad, while Erik ten Hag’s future as manager is up in the air.

As per Wednesday’s Gossip column, United are also looking at Juventus centre-back Bremer, who reportedly has a release clause worth around €58million (£49.7million).

However, Thursday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport has linked the Red Devils with Bremer and Koopmeiners and states that the former is ‘guaranteed’ to cost between €60-70m (£51-59m) with Juventus looking to raise funds through player sales.

The report claims that the Old Lady are open to the sales of the Brazilian international and Dean Huijsen, which the club hope will raise around €100m.

‘At the top’ to sign Bremer in the summer, Manchester United are believed to be ‘in action’ and ready to win the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.

It is believed that Ten Hag’s side are the most active in the race for Bremer’s signature and have recently ‘shined a light’ on his situation in Turin.

Meanwhile, the report adds that United are also keen on Koopmeiners, with Atalanta slapping a €55-60m (£47-51m) asking price on him.

Unfortunately for Ratcliffe and Ten Hag, there is also strong interest from Juve, who are currently the favourites to land the 26-year-old.

READ NEXT: Southgate to Man Utd? Ratcliffe logic makes no sense with England boss replicating Ten Hag flaw