Brendan Rodgers lands new job in Saudi months on from Celtic explosion

Time to pack up the oil painted self-portrait, Brendan Rodgers is off to Saudi.

After a dramatic end to his second stint at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers has got himself a new job as manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

The former Liverpool boss has been out of work since leaving Glasgow in October which triggered an incredible scathing attack from shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rodgers had been hinted at for some Premier League, or even Championship, gigs but has now been announced as the new head coach of the Saudi Pro League side.

The team, based in Khobar, are fifth in the league but sacked manager Michel at the weekend and are owned by Saudi oil company Aramco.

As for who Rodgers will have to work with, there are not many of your typical washed superstars at the club. Former Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is the most notable, along with Italian striker Mateo Retegui who scored 28 goals in 49 games for Atalanta.

Al-Qadsiah’s chief executive officer James Bisgrove said: “This is a landmark moment for the club. The calibre of his experience and track record of winning reflects our ambition and long-term vision to establish Al-Qadsiah as one of Asia’s leading clubs.”

The job represents the first time Rodgers has managed outside of the UK having started his career at Chelsea reserves. In 2008, he managed Watford but won just two of his first 10 league games and the team were plunged into a relegation scrap before recovering to 13th.

He then joined Reading, his former club as a player, in 2009 but lasted just six months before leaving via mutual consent.

The Northern Irishman found more success at Swansea where he guided the Welsh side to the Premier League.

His work at the Swans saw him given the Liverpool job and he came close to becoming the first Anfield manager to win the Premier League when a team led by Luis Suarez finished two points behind champions Manchester City.

However, Rodgers could not match that expectation in the following seasons and was sacked in October 2015, replaced by Jurgen Klopp.

After Liverpool, Rodgers moved north of the border to Celtic and found immediate success, winning a domestic treble in his first season and going unbeaten. He won the league again in the 2017-18 season but left midway through the following campaign to join Leicester.

Back in the Premier League, Rodgers came close to guiding Leicester to the Champions League but ultimately fell short. He did however win the club their first FA Cup with victory over Chelsea in 2021.

A poor 2022-23 campaign saw him leave in April with the club going on to be relegated.

Rodgers then returned to Scotland and Celtic as Ange Postecoglou moved to Spurs. After rebuilding some bridges he had burnt from his previous departure, Rodgers won two more league titles but fell out with the board over the 2025 summer transfer dealings.

He resigned following a 3-1 loss to league leader Hearts at which point major shareholder Dermot Desmond accused Rodgers of “divisive” actions which “fuelled hostility.”

