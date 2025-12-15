Brendan Abroad is happening, as former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly set to become the new head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

According to The Athletic, Rodgers is travelling to the Middle East to replace Michel Gonzalez, who was sacked on Sunday with Al Qadsiah fifth in the Saudi top flight.

Brendan Rodgers at Celtic

Best win rate in Celtic history (75.5%)

Won domestic treble without losing in first season

Claimed first ‘double treble’ with same trophy haul in 2017/18

Was on course for a ‘treble treble’ but left for Leicester in Feb 2019

Returned ahead of 2023/24 and won the back-to-back doubles

Rodgers resigned as Celtic manager in October after a 3-1 defeat at Hearts left the Bhoys eight points behind the first-placed Jam Tarts.

In the wake of his exit, Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond tore Rodgers a new one.

It was an astonishing statement, exposing Rodgers’ “self-serving” lies.

It was an astonishing statement as Desmond exposed Rodgers’ “self-serving” lies.

Regrettably, his words and actions since then have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving. They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the Board. Celtic is greater than any one person. Our focus now is on restoring harmony, strengthening the squad, and continuing to build a club worthy of its values, traditions, and supporters.

Desmond’s statement might have put off Premier League clubs from employing the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss, who has a wealth of experience managing in England.

Premier League bottom-club Wolves recently appointed Rob Edwards as Vitor Pereira’s replacement, while West Ham were linked with Rodgers with Nuno Espirito Santo under pressure.

A move abroad therefore felt like the most likely scenario for Rodgers, and he is reportedly set to join Al Qadsiah on what is sure to be a lucrative contract. Just think of all the Gucci belts he can afford.

Al-Qadsiah expected to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager. Rodgers en route to Al-Khobar where, if all goes to plan, he’ll work under ex-Rangers CEO James Bisgrove and Carlos Anton. He has already verbally agreed to the move. Understand senior Aramco figures heavily… pic.twitter.com/vJkev3lVxJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 15, 2025

Brendan Rodgers ‘close’ to accepting new job

A report from The Athletic says the Saudi Arabian side are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Rodgers, who is on his way to the Middle East.

Several managers have met with the club’s CEO and sporting director, but Rodgers has emerged as their top candidate.

Why? Because of his ‘experience of managing Swansea City, Leicester City and Liverpool, his record of winning trophies in two spells at Celtic, as well as his style of play and philosophy’.

PL clubs right to snub Rodgers…but he’ll be back

A move abroad felt natural for Rodgers, and it’s no massive shock that he is landing in Saudi Arabia.

He has somehow managed to taint his Celtic legacy twice. The first time he left was for Leicester, which was widely viewed as a betrayal. The second departure was extremely acrimonious. We don’t expect there will be a third stint.

Even at Leicester, where he is a legend for winning the FA Cup in 2021, he failed to qualify for the Champions League two years in a row. Club owners would have been reluctant to call Brendan even before Desmond’s astonishing statement.

Still, the 52-year-old is not finished at the top level, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him back managing in England within the next three years… if Brendan Abroad: Season One doesn’t flop.