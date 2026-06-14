Brentford ‘advantage’ revealed in hijack attempt for ‘agreed’ first Arsenal signing

Brentford could beat Arsenal to the signing of Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga as his summer transfer ‘accelerates’, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a new left-winger one of their top priorities in the summer transfer window as they look to build on their Premier League title win.

Arsenal have a boosted budget after being crowned champions of England and reaching the final of the Champions League, where they lost narrowly on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leicester City winger Monga has emerged as potentially one of their first signings since winning the title with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs claiming earlier this month that Arsenal ‘are in talks to sign’ the youngster.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga. Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger. Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe. Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.’

Before BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel insisted that the 16-year-old is ‘open’ to joining the north London club this summer.

READ: Winger ‘very keen’ to join Arsenal for record-breaking fee after Mikel Arteta approves ‘deal’

Mokbel wrote: ‘[Arsenal] have also moved for Leicester’s teenage forward Jeremy Monga, 16, in recent weeks.

‘Monga is viewed as one of the leading young prospects in English football and has been courted by a host of clubs.

‘The teenager is understood to be open to joining Arsenal but it is unclear at this stage whether a departure from Leicester would require a tribunal.’

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed that Arsenal had ‘agreed personal terms’ with Monga ahead of a summer transfer.

READ: Liverpool, Arsenal ‘ready moves’ as Bradley Barcola ‘requests’ PSG transfer for one reason

Schira said on X: ‘Jeremy #Monga (born in 2009) has agreed personal terms with #Arsenal, which are now working to reach a deal with #Leicester to sign the wonderkid. #transfers #AFC #LCFC.’

Brentford are looking to hijack the transfer from Arsenal

And now The Times is claiming that Premier League rivals Brentford are ‘aiming to pip’ Arsenal to the signing of Monga with Leicester’s relegation ‘expected to accelerate young winger’s departure from King Power Stadium’.

It is understood that, despite interest from the Premier League champions, Brentford ‘have now stepped up their interest in Monga and hold the advantage of being able to offer more guaranteed playing time than Mikel Arteta’s side’.

The report adds: ‘The Leicester academy product is keen to maintain his upward trajectory and Brentford are now expected to make formal contact with the club over the player, who is scheduled to become a professional at Leicester when he turns 17 on July 10. That will ensure the club receive a payment for him.

‘Arsenal would be able to pay a bigger fee but if Leicester cannot agree financial terms with suitors, then a tribunal could sit and determine Monga’s valuation.’

READ NEXT: Romano reveals Liverpool ‘contact’ with Bouaddi in Arsenal transfer update for PSG target