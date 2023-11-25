A late header by substitute Kai Havertz saw Arsenal earn a valuable 1-0 win at Brentford to go top of the Premier League.

The Gunners thought they had taken the lead in the 42nd minute when Leandro Trossard headed a ebound home, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside in the build-up after a VAR check.

It looked like the visitors might miss out on the chance to overtake Man City and Liverpool, until Bukayo Saka’s delivery was met my the head of Havertz, who beat Mark Flekken at the near post.

Full report to follow

