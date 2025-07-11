Brentford ‘braced’ for Wissa offer from Tottenham but deal rests on Mbeumo future

Thomas Frank wouldn't be the first manager to raid his old club for players.

Brentford are facing a task to keep their two forward stars Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo with Tottenham and Man Utd circling.

While Mbuemo is being pursued by the Old Trafford side, former Brentford boss Thomas Frank is looking to bring Wissa to Tottenham as part of his summer rebuild.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Brentford are “braced” for a bid from the London club but any transfer could hinge on the future of Mbuemo.

Despite interest from Tottenham, Mbeumo has agreed terms with United with a £250,000-a-week contract and if he were to go, Brentford would be unlikely to allow Wissa to leave in the same window.

Tottenham though are not the only club in for Wissa with Nottingham Forest interested in the 28-year-old.

Forest made a £22m bid in January that was swiftly rejected but Sky Sports suggests their interest has continued into this summer.

Like Tottenham, they have yet to submit an official bid but are anticipated to do so in the near future.

As United’s talks stall with Mbeumo, it is Wissa that Brentford may have a harder time keeping hold of.

They signed the Congolese forward from Lorient in 2021 for £7.2m but his contract has just one year left to run, meaning the Bees must choose between the potential of losing him for free next year or selling him this summer.

Forest, meanwhile, would have no trouble facilitating a deal as they are set to receive £55m from Newcastle for Anthony Elanga.

As for Tottenham, they have already made three signings this summer, Mathys Tel on a permanent basis as well as Japanese defender Kota Takai and Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus said Frank’s arrival was key to his move.

“One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager sees it, and to develop under him,” he said. “With the history of where he’s come from, I’ve seen the amount of talent he’s developed to become great players.

“It’s a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well.

“It feels great to be here, I’m very happy and can’t wait to start.

“I’m a very direct winger, strong, very good in taking players on and creating chances, so there is a lot of flair in my game.

“I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about – it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket.

“I hope fans are going to really enjoy what I’m going to bring to the team here.”

