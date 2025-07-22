Omari Hutchison joined Ipswich permanently last summer having arrived on loan a season before.

Brentford are expected to resume their interest in Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson after Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Man Utd was confirmed.

With an extra £65m in the bank, Brentford are free to go back in for the England U21 star having seen a bid rejected by the Suffolk club last week.

Hutchinson, who joined Ipswich from Chelsea on loan in 2023 before a permanent deal last summer, had a £35m release clause in his contract, but Brentford’s bid failed to offer that amount upfront. That clause has since expired, meaning Ipswich can demand whatever fee they like.

Despite missing out the first time, Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who played for Ipswich in 2011, remains keen on signing the 21-year-old.

According to Football Insider, sources have said Brentford are “expected” to make another approach in the coming days but the fee is likely to be more than the original £35m release clause.

Having played in the U21 Euros this summer, Hutchinson did not travel with Ipswich to Austria for their pre-season training camp but manager Kieran McKenna was asked about the future of the playmaker.

The Northern Irishman said interest was “natural” but Hutchinson is “still an Ipswich Town player.”

“Omari’s having a well-earned holiday,” said McKenna. “There’s obviously been interested parties in Omari, which is natural with what he’s done. But he’s still an Ipswich Town player.

“My full focus really has been on the group that’s here. Hopefully, we’ll catch up with Omari next week.”

Having come through the Arsenal and Chelsea youth academies, Hutchinson joined Ipswich on a loan deal in July 2023 and was a key part of the Tractor Boys’ return to the Premier League.

His performances, which saw him score 10 and assist six in 44 league appearances, prompted Ipswich to sign him for a then-club record fee of £20m.

But Hutchinson, along with the whole of the Ipswich team, struggled back in the top flight and he managed just five goal contributions in 31 league matches as Town were relegated straight back down.

This summer, he played a starring role in England’s retention of the U21 Euros, scoring a goal in the final as the Young Lions defeated Germany 3-2.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 ‘Angry’ Man Utd ‘slam’ Brentford over Mbeumo deal as final fee ‘negotiated down’ amid Newcastle ‘pressure’

👉 Gyokeres above Sesko in Amorim ranking of top ten Man Utd striker targets

👉 Ornstein reveals Man Utd ‘talks’ over three striker targets and names two other ‘main areas of focus’

Hutchinson, who was born in Surrey, is also of Jamaican descent and played two games for the Jamaican national team. However, they were both friendly games so he was still eligible to play for England when called up to the U21 squad in August 2024.

If Hutchinson were to leave, it would be the second high-profile departure for Ipswich this summer having lost Liam Delap to Chelsea earlier in the window.

Captain Sam Morsy is also expected to depart to join Kuwait SC but Ipswich have brought in Azor Matusiwa and Cedric Kipre as they look to return to the top flight.

READ NEXT: VAR mission creep must be resisted but penalty rebounds can definitely go in the bin