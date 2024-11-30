Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Leicester City’s decision to sack Steve Cooper is “terrible timing” ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Cooper lost his job last weekend following the Foxes’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

It came as a surprise to most and Leicester have since appointed Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as Cooper’s replacement.

It is the Dutchman’s first permanent managerial job in England having managed United against Leicester twice during an interim spell earlier this season.

Frank was sympathetic for Cooper during his pre-match press conference and says the timing is “terrible”, clearly expecting a new manager bounce, even though Van Nistelrooy will only be in the stands.

“It’s terrible timing for us! But we’ll be ready,” Frank said.

“Of course, it’s always sad when a fellow manager loses their job. I know Steve quite well, we met each other several times in the Championship and Premier League.

“I think he’s a brilliant coach and has done well; looking from the outside, I don’t really understand why [he was sacked] but I’m not on the inside.

“In terms of preparation, because they haven’t announced a new permanent manager, we don’t know exactly what shape or what principles they will come with. So I have watched zero minutes of Leicester this week, that would just be a waste of time.

“And, anyway, it’s more 70/80 per cent us every single time, we prepare for the way that we play. And then we will shape around the style of play or the framework of the opponent. We don’t have that this time so it’s just 100 per cent us.

“Then, when we get the teams on Saturday, we will then probably do a little bit more than we usually do.”

Frank added: “I always like to organise and plan, and of course I still will, but I don’t know exactly what we’ll be facing.

“One thing is for sure, Leicester will run, and they will run, and they will run! They will fight and do everything they can to disrupt us.

“But we need to be on it, like we always need to be.”