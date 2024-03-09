Brentford boss Thomas Frank does not believe Ivan Toney views Saturday’s trip to Arsenal as an ‘audition’ amidst reported transfer interest.

The Gunners have hit 31 goals during a seven-game winning streak in the league to stay in touch with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Ivan Toney is linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd

However, only one of those goal has come from a recognised striker – Gabriel Jesus’ effort in the 2-1 win away at Nottingham Forest in January – helping fuel speculation that the club will move for Toney in the summer.

Frank has previously hinted that the 27-year-old, who has just over a year to run on his contract, is likely to depart at the end of the season, though no bids were received during the January transfer window.

The Dane said his players will be focused only on trying to improve a run which has seen them lose 12 of their last 16 league games as they look to derail Arsenal’s title bid.

“I don’t think (Toney) sees any of the games as auditions,” said Frank. “He plays for Brentford, he wants to perform for Brentford, wants to do well for us.

“There’s a lot of rumours out there, and the reason for that is because he has performed well in almost every game no matter who he is facing, whether it’s been Sheffield Wednesday away, Arsenal away. I don’t think it matters.

“There’s a lot of rumours about a lot of things. I know Ivan very well and he is focusing on one thing – perform, do everything to help the team, hopefully score a few goals, and that’ll be it.”

Reports have suggested that Toney is worth around £80million.

Brentford have slipped to within six points of the relegation zone after their recent poor run, having won just three times since early November.

Frank was asked whether he believed there was a tougher assignment in the league currently than a trip to face free-scoring Arsenal.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “Form-wise, momentum, they are right up there. Arsenal, Liverpool and City, they are ahead of the rest.

“Right now, maybe Arsenal are performing to their absolute maximum. I’ve stopped counting the goals they’ve scored.

“Thirty-one in the last seven? That’s more than four per game. Wow. That’s impressive. I guess we’re going to need to be pretty good to defend (against that).

“But we trust ourselves. We believe in ourselves. We know what we’re about and what we can do.”

