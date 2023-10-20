Brentford manager Thomas Frank claims Burnley are ‘unlucky to not have more points’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reckons Burnley should have been rewarded more for their efforts this season ahead of their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Bees head into the game without a win in their previous six league matches and conceded twice in stoppage time to lose at Manchester United in the final fixture prior to the international break.

They have a chance to put things right when they face Burnley on Saturday. The Clarets have struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League during the early weeks of the new campaign.

Despite, only having four points on the board from their opening eight matches, Frank thinks Vincent Kompany’s side are unlucky not to have more.

He told a press conference: “They are getting closer and closer. I think they have performed well and are unlucky not to have more points than they do so far.

“It was a very impressive promotion campaign last year and they have stepped into the Premier League and tried to do it their way.

“They have very interesting players going forward. (Lyle) Foster looks very, very interesting.”

Brentford have yet to register a win in front of their own fans this season, with their only league victory coming in an away 3-0 victory over Fulham in August.

Even though they have only managed the solitary win, Frank has been pleased by their performances, but has urged the Brentford support to be the differnece at the weekend.

He added: “Of course, we would love to win tomorrow in front of our fans.

“We need a top performance from us, and a top performance from our fans. We need to do it together, to push on.

“The players need to give something to the fans and they will give back. Hopefully it can be a synergy.

“We had one bad performance against Everton so I’m confident when you look at the performances. Of course, I would love a win tomorrow, but I’m convinced that if we perform we will win tomorrow.”

Frank passed five years in the Brentford hotseat and will be hoping to celebrate in style with three points on Saturday.

He said: “(It is a) big privilege to be part of this fantastic group of players that have been here the last five years, fantastic staff, good ownership.

“I really enjoy every day I go to work and it’s really good people that I work with.”