Brentford receive ‘fresh offer’ for forward as Man Utd fear Mbeumo transfer collapse

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, which could have implications for Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo.

United are currently frontrunners for Mbeumo, but have seen two offers rejected, with Brentford holding firm on their £65million asking price.

The Red Devils are finding it difficult to finalise a deal due to a limited budget, compounded by their struggles to offload high earners like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Mbeumo, though the Cameroonian international has expressed a clear preference for a move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo’s contract runs until 2026, but Brentford can extend it until 2027 on the same terms, allowing them to command a premium fee.

Ruben Amorim is hoping to complete the transfer before his club’s pre-season tour of the United States, which begins on July 22.

Despite United getting close to Brentford’s valuation, they are not yet willing to meet the £65m asking price, despite having worked on the deal for around a month.

This latest development could spur United into action, as Nottingham Forest have renewed their interest in Wissa, according to David Ornstein.

Ben Jacobs, another respected transfer journalist, recently pointed out that Brentford have no intention of selling both Mbeumo and Wissa.

This means that if Forest meet Brentford’s valuation of Wissa, Mbeumo’s price will likely be pushed higher than the current £65m.

Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, confirms that Forest’s interest in Wissa was revived after their failed winter bid.

They offered £25m in January, only to be rejected. Their ‘fresh offer’, however, is reportedly still below Brentford’s asking price of ‘more than £50 million’.

Forest are in need of attacking reinforcements after agreeing to sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, while Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, have activated the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Like Mbeumo, Wissa’s contract expires in 2026, but Brentford’s option to extend it until 2027 strengthens their negotiating position.

Wissa was in impressive form last season, scoring 19 goals in the Premier League, helping Brentford finish tenth.

In a busy transfer week for the Premier League, the London club also confirmed the sale of Christian Norgaard to Arsenal for an initial £10m on Thursday.

