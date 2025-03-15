Brentford have never been lower than 16th in the Premier League and have scored more goals since their promotion than Man Utd. Thomas Frank is magic.

It is weird how Brentford becoming such an established Premier League force has been normalised because this is by any conceivable measure one of the division’s greatest success stories since football was invented in 1992.

The win over Bournemouth nudged them over the frankly irrelevant 40-point mark because as it turns out, Brentford being unrelegatable is one of the wonderful statistics which sum up their Premier League existence.

* Brentford have beaten every opponent they have faced in the Premier League at least once.

* Brentford are one of eight clubs never to be relegated from the Premier League, alongside Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd and Spurs.

* Brentford have never even ended a single Premier League matchday in a position lower than 16th.

* Brentford have the second-lowest wage bill of any club in the Premier League.

* Brentford are one of only ten clubs with a positive goal difference in an all-time Premier League table – alongside Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Spurs, Newcastle, Blackburn and Leeds – and the only club with a positive goal difference from Fulham in 15th all the way down to Luton in 51st.

* Brentford are 10th in a Premier League table since their promotion, ahead of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton of all ever-presents in that time.

* Brentford have scored more Premier League goals (212) than Man Utd (206) since their promotion in summer 2021.

* Brentford were top of the Premier League table more recently than Everton and Aston Villa.

* Only ten clubs have reached 50 Premier League wins quicker than Brentford; no team has since 1995.

* Thomas Frank is the third longest-serving manager in the Premier League and Football League.

* Thomas Frank has managed Brentford for longer than Rafael Benitez managed Liverpool, and will have overtaken Harry Redknapp at West Ham by the start of next season if he remains in the post after telling Spurs to sod off, with Tony Pulis at Stoke following soon after that.

* Thomas Frank has a better points-per-game record in the Premier League than Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson and Roberto Martinez.

* Brentford are one of only five clubs to have one manager throughout their existence as a Premier League club, alongside Barnsley (Danny Wilson), Blackpool (Ian Holloway), Luton (Rob Edwards) and Oldham (Joe Royle). The first three were relegated at the end of their only season in the division.

* Brentford beating Bournemouth meant they have won five consecutive away games in a top-flight season for the first time in their history.

* Brentford are the only club with two players currently in the top 12 goalscorers of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

* Brentford are the only club other than Arsenal and Liverpool not to lose a single Premier League game in 2024/25 by more than two goals.

* Brentford made their record sale when Al-Ahli signed striker Ivan Toney for £40m in the summer of 2024; they spent £30m of that on the most expensive signing in their history in Igor Thiago, who has played 130 minutes of 2024/25 due to injury, yet the Bees are on course to make this their best goal return in a single top-flight season post-Second World War.

* Brentford have the lowest estimated transfer debt – future fee instalments owed to other clubs for players they have already signed – in the Premier League at around £26m, with Crystal Palace (£42m) next.

* While the figures are inevitably only a rough estimate, the transfer debt of Chelsea (£491m), Man Utd (£414m) and Spurs (£307m) are all higher than Brentford’s total spend on transfers in their entire history (around £292m).

