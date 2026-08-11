Man Utd rejected by Premier League striker as INEOS ‘call’ fails to convince

A Premier League striker Manchester United made an enquiry about signing has zero interest in joining the Red Devils right now, according to a report.

The headlines at Man Utd over recent weeks, at least as far as the transfer window goes, mainly revolve around the identity of the third man in midfield and who’ll arrive at left-back.

The Red Devils fully intend to add a defensive-minded midfielder to compliment new recruits, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

A left-back to compete with and eventually replace Luke Shaw is also in the thinking, with Patrick Dorgu now internally viewed as a winger and no longer a full-back.

However, going under the radar is Man Utd’s plans to sign a new striker, which largely hinge on offloading Joshua Zirkzee around the same time.

If United do find a new club for the Dutchman, someone who is either experienced and/or proven in the Premier League who’ll back up Benjamin Sesko is wanted.

As recently as Tuesday morning, The Athletic confirmed United are exploring options in No 9 position, stating: ‘United are also looking at opportunities in the striker market.’

The likes of Danny Welbeck and Ollie Watkins have been considered, and according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, so too has Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Reporting at the end of July, Jacobs revealed: “Igor Thiago has been discussed [at Man Utd] as somebody who’s Premier League ready.

“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.

“Getting him out this summer is going to be incredibly difficult.”

The 25-year-old scored a remarkable 22 goals during his debut season in the Premier League last term. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (27) found the back of the net more often.

Thiago earned a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and while he underwhelmed in north America, the fact he started games for Brazil shows how far he’s come.

Man Utd generally get their way in the transfer market, and when they come calling, a player listens more often than not.

But according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Man Utd have suffered a rare rejection, with Thiago turning his nose up at the prospect of moving to Old Trafford.

Igor Thiago says no to joining Man Utd

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘We understand Thiago has no interest in pursuing a move at this stage of his career and remains fully committed to the project in west London.

‘The Brazilian believes Brentford have provided the perfect platform for his development and is excited about building on last season’s success rather than seeking an immediate move elsewhere.’

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Hammering the final nail in this transfer coffin is the fact Brentford have made it crystal clear they won’t entertain bids for Thiago under any circumstance this summer, according to Bailey.

As such, and given the player and club are perfectly aligned in their thinking, Man Utd must look elsewhere if they are to sign fresh competition for Sesko.